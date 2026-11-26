A woman says she asked for a no-contact delivery, but the DoorDash driver insisted she collect it: ‘But, I’m here, and you don’t seem to be busy’

Former teacher and podcast host, Rebecca Rogers, recently asked her viewers, “What is going on with these food delivery places?! This is SO WEIRD!” However, as she illustrated in a TikTok (rebeccarogersofficial) and Instagram (rrogersworld) post with hundreds of thousands of views, the issue was a DoorDash delivery driver and his “weird” insistence that his customer, who is her friend, come meet him despite explicitly requesting a no-contact delivery.

In her video, Rogers said that when the driver called, her friend answered, assuming there was a problem, and claimed the driver told her, “Hey, I have your food. I’m here.” Rogers shared that her friend just asked him to leave it at the door, and he responded, saying, “But, like, I’m here. You’re not just gonna come get it from me?” According to Rogers, her friend told the driver that she hadn’t marked “hand it to me” in the instructions.

The driver doubled down, according to her narrative, saying, “No, but, like, I’m here, and you don’t seem to be busy. So, do you wanna come grab it from me?” The friend reportedly told him that she was actually busy with work and would collect it later, but the driver tried to argue that he was just trying to do his job, and the least she could do “is open your door, and come take this food from me.” Rogers said her friend told him that since she chose “leave at door,” his job didn’t include a handover.

The refusal allegedly angered him

In her video, Rogers said that the driver told her, “I can’t believe you’re wasting my time.” From what her friend told her, he cursed her out, and when she went to get her food 10-20 minutes later, “it looked like he threw the food bag down.” Rogers said that this friend later asked her if she was being difficult and if she should have answered the door.

Rogers’ viewers overwhelmingly believed the answer was no, and many urged Rogers’ friend to file a formal complaint. Many were concerned that his strange insistence was an indication of darker intent, with a user theorizing, “Your friend dodged an assault. Why else would the driver insist on a hand-off?” Another commenter added, “Document. Report. This is fishing.” A former DoorDash driver noted that the driver just had to leave it at the door and called his behavior “sketchy as hell.”

On TikTok, users shared similar stories of inappropriate behavior from DoorDash drivers and advised that women should change their names on all delivery platforms. One user shared that since they changed their name to their father’s, they “haven’t had an issue since.” Others recommended adding a note that they own an aggressive dog.

In their community guidelines, DoorDash notes that they prioritize safety and respect for all users. The company explicitly prohibits harassment, which they define as conduct that may cause harm to an individual’s dignity or sense of security, like aggressive language, threats, and unwanted physical contact. They noted that in cases where the customer or driver feels uncomfortable, they should report it immediately.

There is no way to confirm the driver’s intent from Roger’s narrative. However, if a user feels like they are facing sexual harassment, DoorDash asks customers to log into the website and use the chat category “report accidents or safety concerns.” It will immediately connect them with the support team and be escalated for investigation.

Rogers also thought her friend was right to ignore the demand. She said, “Girl, no! A random strange man at your door having a temper tantrum that you won’t come out and interact with him… that sounds so dangerous.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the DoorDash driver’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Rogers’ TikTok and Instagram posts.

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