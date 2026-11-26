Rachel Accurso, the children’s educator known on YouTube as Ms. Rachel, has aligned with incoming Texas governor Gina Hinojosa in opposing the continued use of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center for families. According to a KNEWZ report, the pair appeared together in a conversation Accurso posted on her platform, which reaches roughly 22 million subscribers. Their exchange focused on the ICE-run site in South Texas and the presence of children there.

Hinojosa told viewers she believes public sentiment in the state runs against the practice. “I think the vast majority of Texans don’t support what is happening, and it needs to stop,” she said during the discussion. She went on, “We should be able to come together to stop hurting kids in this country and in this state.”

Accurso pointed to concerns raised by the American Academy of Pediatrics regarding the impact of detention on young people. She characterized the approach as damaging and stated, “We don’t want to be people who abuse and hurt children, and we don’t want to support people making money off the abuse of children. This is a violation on the human rights of kids.” She added the line “Dilley detention center needs to close!” beneath the video.

Lawmakers and organizers cite the collaboration as pressure builds on the South Texas site

Chriselda Vera, who co-founded the Blue Bunny Brigade, spoke with Newsweek on November 24 and described Accurso’s earlier involvement in the push to shut Dilley. “Ms. Rachel has been a champion for [closing] Dilley,” Vera said. She noted, “She’s been one of the champions from the very beginning, bringing visibility to it, even before a lot of people were speaking about it.”

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has teamed up with children's YouTube star Ms. Rachel to push for closing the ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas.



The South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley is the only immigration detention facility in the country that… pic.twitter.com/XnO5ByHUGG — Sami Nathaniel (@NathanielSami) November 21, 2026

Vera suggested the size of Accurso’s audience could widen awareness of the issue. “I really do think it is gonna make a lot of impact because Ms. Rachel has a very large following,” she explained. She continued, “Like a super large following, and there’s a lot of eyes on her. So it’s a good thing that she’s meeting with Gina.” Vera expressed hope that the center would close “as quickly as possible” and said, “Those children don’t belong in there.”

Bernice King reportedly posted on X the same day, commending both women “for their courageous call to close the Dilley immigration detention center.” King wrote, “Their voices remind us that the protection of children and the affirmation of human dignity must transcend politics.”

I commend Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Ms. Rachel for their courageous call to close the Dilley immigration detention center. Their voices remind us that the protection of children and the affirmation of human dignity must transcend politics.#CloseDilley #ProtectChildren pic.twitter.com/vdgZuWBsnP — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 24, 2026

Rep. Joaquin Castro had earlier voiced support for Hinojosa’s stance, stating he looked forward to working with her “to shut down the Dilley Trailer Prison once and for all.” He added, “We must end family detention in America.”

Accurso acknowledged Castro along with journalist Lidia Terrazas and Sen.-elect James Talarico for their related efforts. Official oversight of ICE facilities has also turned confrontational at times, as seen in ICE pepper-spraying a sitting senator in New Jersey.

In response, the Department of Homeland Security told Newsweek that parents may bring children with them or name a caregiver, and that the facility meets federal standards through ongoing audits and inspections, reports KNEWZ.

Officials stated, “The Dilley Detention Center is retrofitted for families. Children have access to teachers, classrooms, and curriculum booklets for math, reading, and spelling. All of this is generously funded by the U.S. taxpayer. Adults with children are housed in facilities that provide for their safety, security and medical needs.”

The department further said detainees are provided medical care, three daily meals, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap and toiletries. DHS concluded, “This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their lives.”

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