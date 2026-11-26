A Massachusetts lottery winner smiled for a photo with his $1 million check, and days later he was running from ICE officers

Federal immigration officers arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston on Tuesday, days after he posed for a public photo celebrating his $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery win. Three Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources told Fox News that Velasquez-Morales, who they said is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, ran when officers moved in but was quickly caught, as reported by the New York Post.

The sources said the encounter was recorded by the body cameras of the officers involved. Velasquez-Morales had been wanted under a final deportation order issued in April 2014, according to the sources. The arrest came six days after the lottery awarded him the prize.

Federal officials said he had been on their radar for over a decade. Sources said he entered the United States illegally near Roma, Texas, in 2013, about a year before the order was issued, and that the order remained active at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested in the same neighborhood

The Massachusetts State Lottery awarded Velasquez-Morales the $1 million prize after he bought a winning “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” ticket, a $10 scratch game, at Sumner market in East Boston. Three days later, the lottery shared a photo on Facebook of him holding an oversized novelty check in front of its official backdrop. He was found in the same neighborhood where he bought the ticket.

ICE Arrests Man in East Boston Days After He Claims $1 Million Massachusetts State Lottery Prize



• ICE Boston arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales on Tuesday after a brief foot chase, six days after he claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.

• Federal officials say he… — Newstro (@Newstro) November 25, 2026

When officers moved in on Tuesday morning, he allegedly tried to flee on foot, but the pursuit was short. ICE Boston later released an image of Velasquez-Morales in custody to Fox News. He remains in federal custody pending immigration proceedings tied to the outstanding order.

Like other state lotteries, including Ohio’s, where a man recently recovered a $100,000 trash-can ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery allows anyone 18 or older to buy a ticket from a licensed retailer. The lottery operates under the oversight of a five-member commission, and the governor of Massachusetts appoints two of those members. The office of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and the lottery commission were contacted for comment about the arrest and the procedures for prize collection.

An immigration judge’s order of removal becomes administratively final if the Board of Immigration Appeals affirms it, according to the Congressional Research Service. A person with a final order of removal can still seek judicial review in federal court or ask the board to reopen proceedings, typically based on new evidence that was not previously available.

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