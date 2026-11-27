A man with 10 years left on his prison sentence says his counselor called him into the office, and someone was already on speakerphone

A TikToker named Jesse said he learned in his counselor’s office that he was being pardoned, even though he still had 10 years left on his sentence after serving 19, as reported by Daily Dot. He said in a TikTok that the whole process of going from inmate to free man took about 90 minutes.

Jesse said the day began like any other, with a cup of instant coffee and some reading in his bunk. He said the 80 people in his dorm competed for four phones, which usually pushed him to make his calls at 6:00 AM. After one of his calls failed to go through, his counselor called him into the office, and someone was already on speakerphone when he got there.

Jesse said he initially felt a sense of dread when he walked in. He said that setup was usually how inmates were told about bad news from the outside world.

Not the call he was bracing for

Instead, he was told he was being granted a pardon, a form of the clemency that also cut George Santos’ sentence short. Jesse said he teared up because he couldn’t believe it was real.

He was told to get ready to leave, so he went to shower. Before leaving, he sought out a young man he knew who had no support on the outside. He gave the man his belongings, including hygiene products, food, and tennis shoes, in case he didn’t make it back to the dormitory.

After he signed the first round of paperwork, officials told him they were missing documents needed to finalize his release, and they sent him to several locations to sign more forms. When he returned to the dormitory, he had an escort. Jesse said this was because he was legally free at that point, so the facility felt responsible for his safety. Fellow inmates hugged him and shook his hand as he handed out his remaining items, though he said he had to keep anything listed on his official property sheet.

He changed into street clothes that didn’t fit, though he said he didn’t mind. He was still in shock when he was walked to the front of the prison to meet his mother. After 15 minutes of final paperwork and instructions, he reached her and swung her around. He described being outside as overwhelming and said he took in the sights and smells of the world while struggling to process his freedom.

His first priority after leaving was meeting his girlfriend, whom he had known since 2019 after she wrote a story about his pardon request. They had never met in person before that day, and they eventually met at a nearby farm driveway. He later went to a store to pick out necessities. He said that after nearly two decades behind bars, it took time to get used to making his own choices again, including deciding what to eat.

“Dude better write a book he’s got a way of detailing his story,” one commenter wrote. Another asked, “Am I the only one questioning what he was charged with to be in prison for 19 years and still had 10 years to go???” Jesse did not discuss his conviction in the video.

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