Russell Brand was taken into custody and warned he faces a lengthy sentence after a London jury found him guilty of offenses against four women

Russell Brand faces a lengthy prison sentence after a London jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The verdict concluded a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court on Nov. 5, where the 51-year-old entertainer was also acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

According to Reuters, the jury reached its decision after eight and a half hours of deliberation. Judge Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and ordered him into custody until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Monday. Per the BBC, the judge told Brand he faced a significant custodial term.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Brand used his status as a high-profile broadcaster and Hollywood actor to create situations where he could pursue women. Outside the court, David Roberts, a senior Crown Prosecutor, said, “The evidence showed Brand to be a calculated sexual predator, using his growing fame and power to create situations in which he could pursue women sexually, regardless of what they wanted.”

Reuters reported that the charges related to incidents between 2004 and 2009. Six complainants testified that Brand’s behavior would shift suddenly during their encounters, with some describing him as appearing wide-eyed and maniacal. One woman testified that he treated her like an animal, while another said that after she went to his home for consensual sex, he removed a condom and raped her.

Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of rape and sexual assault charges involving four women on allegations dating back more than 20 years. Judge Joel Bennathan said the British actor-comedian faces a “significant” prison term when he is sentenced Monday.#RussellBrand pic.twitter.com/5DclIkNaX4 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2026

The outlet noted that Brand has been open about his struggles with drugs and sex addiction, mentioning both in his 2007 autobiography, “My Booky Wooky.” According to the Guardian, the book also included anecdotes meant to be humorous about his encounters with women, including an instance where Brand spat in the face of a lap dancer.

Brand denied all allegations throughout the proceedings, saying the encounters were consensual and that he was the target of a media conspiracy, Reuters reported. However, he admitted to a history of what he called “reckless philandering and idiocy.” According to the BBC, Brand also admitted in court to using his status to “facilitate sexual access” and being “obsessed” with sex, but insisted that sexual consent was fundamental. In his Piers Morgan interview in April, Brand described his past sexual conduct as selfish and exploitative.

Reuters reported that a former friend told the court Brand had said he wanted to sleep with 5,000 women. In a witness statement, Brand’s former personal assistant said that he had “an insane sexual appetite,” and that “he never seemed happy after sex, more so depressed.”

🚨 Russell Brand police interrogation videos released after rape conviction.



🎥: Metropolitan Police pic.twitter.com/69BFNH18rH — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2026

After the verdict was delivered, Brand reportedly mouthed “I’m good, I’m good” to his defense counsel. His father, Ron Brand, told the BBC he was bemused and shocked by the outcome, saying, “I just didn’t expect this. It’s wrong… it’s devastating.”

Reuters reported that police are still investigating two further rape allegations against Brand, including one involving a girl who was 16 at the time. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson said she expects other women may come forward, and that police would take such reports seriously.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women for their bravery in coming forward. “I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be,” he told the BBC.

Brand, who was married to Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012, rose to fame hosting Big Brother spin-off shows and appearing in films like Get Him to the Greek, per Reuters. In recent years, he transitioned into an online commentator focusing on politics and religion.

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