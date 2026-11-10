UFC champ Sean Strickland watched his Amazon driver crash his dirt bike on a ramp jump, but says ‘I asked him like 3 times if he rode’

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland let his Amazon delivery driver try jumping his dirt bike, and the stunt ended in a crash, as reported by TMZ. The driver took the bike over a ramp but appeared to lose control on the landing and hit the ground hard. He stood up right after the fall and appeared to be fine.

Strickland said on X that he gave the driver a few tips before the jump. One of his suggestions was to use second or third gear to avoid a backflip caused by too much torque. It is unclear whether the rider followed that advice.

Strickland said he checked the driver’s experience before handing over the bike. “I asked him like 3 times if he rode and he said yes he jumps lol,” he wrote on X. TMZ noted that Strickland was all smiles over how the jump turned out.

At least the driver walked away from it

The clip shows the driver hitting the ramp and losing control on the landing. He got right back up, though the impact looked rough.

Sean Strickland let an Amazon delivery driver jump his dirtbike and dude went FLYING 😂



Imagine having to go back to work after that pic.twitter.com/cVjcQrZJHi — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) November 10, 2026

Strickland, 35, reclaimed the middleweight title with a split decision over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in Newark in May, per Field Level Media. He frequently makes headlines away from the cage, and in June he was removed from UFC Fan Fest in Washington, D.C., after saying he had been banned from the White House event.

In September, Strickland said an off-road vehicle he was riding in rolled about six times at around 60 mph while he wasn’t wearing a helmet, as reported by EssentiallySports. He told his followers he was “in a real bad place” after the crash, which left him with scrapes on his head and shoulder. His friend Chris Cornell, who was driving, lost consciousness after the crash and was taken to a hospital. Strickland was back sparring in the gym a day after his update, per MMA Sucka.

Strickland has also been hurt on a motorcycle before. In December 2018, his bike collided with a van as he rode home from training, leaving him unconscious for hours, according to EssentiallySports. The crash caused a serious knee injury that separated his kneecap from the rest of his knee, and he needed emergency surgery that night. He did not return to the Octagon until 2020. He also fell off a motorcycle while filming UFC Embedded about a week before his 2025 fight against Dricus Du Plessis in Australia, per Bloody Elbow.

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