Sean Strickland claimed he was strictly banned from the historic White House UFC event, then he sneaked into the fan fest and scaled the ring

Sean Strickland was escorted out of the UFC Freedom 250 event by the United States Secret Service and other law enforcement officials after he made his way into the venue. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Ellipse in Washington DC, where the fighter appeared at the event’s Fan Fest despite previously claiming he was banned from the festivities.

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According to Daily Mail, the fighter’s attendance at the Fan Fest triggered a negative response from the crowd. MMA fans in attendance moved toward the ring where Strickland stood, jeering and booing the former champion. Following the confrontation, a group of Secret Service agents escorted him away from the scene as the crowd chanted “USA.”

Strickland provided his own account of how he gained entry to the event on X. He wrote, “To the fan that snuck me in.. You’re a f***** legend and a true America….. You did what the UFC wouldn’t.” Shortly after his removal, he posted a video from the back of a high-security vehicle. He told the camera, “I’m pretty sure I didn’t break a law, like I’m pretty sure. But we might be going to jail, but I’m pretty sure we didn’t break no laws.”

Secret Service ejects fighter after staging stunt

The fighter had spent the weeks leading up to the event documenting his friction with officials. Earlier this month, he alleged that he was barred from the White House event due to his public comments regarding President Donald Trump and his associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Strickland stated on Instagram last week, “UFC at the White House with [Netanyahu] in the audience. Straight slop.”

He further claimed that UFC staff informed him the White House did not clear his attendance. Strickland has been vocal about his frustrations regarding the release of the Epstein Files and the President’s ties to the late sex trafficker. He also expressed strong disapproval of United States military actions involving Iran. In a video shared on X, he offered a facetious apology to the President and Israel.

Sean Strickland just got SWARMED by cops and hauled away after sneaking into the UFC White House event 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/xpQFlYhEl4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 14, 2026

He said, “Moving forward, I would like to just apologize to Israel. I would like to say ‘I’m sorry,’ you know? I’d like to apologize to Trump.” He added, “Or when Trump goes and bombs the f*** out of Iran… sorry I’ve been a critic of that. My allegiance was apparently in the wrong place and I just want to apologize.” The fighter also addressed his exclusion from the event directly. He noted, “The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by [Netanyahu]. That’s not public opinion, it’s fact.”

Before the event, he had suggested he might attend anyway, stating, “Apparently I’m not American enough to go to Freedom 250, but I still got my ticket so maybe I’ll just go and bring the [middleweight title] belt and just stand outside the gate and just let them know what we really think about Trump and Israel.”

While the event was held at the White House, the main Fan Fest took place at the nearby Ellipse. Rumors had circulated that Netanyahu might be present to celebrate the President’s 80th birthday on June 14, though he did not appear to be in attendance on Sunday. Strickland, who is coming off a victory at UFC 328, was not scheduled to compete at UFC Freedom 250, which features a main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Officials from the UFC and the White House did not respond to requests for confirmation regarding the ban.

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