Sean Strickland was banned from the White House UFC event over Israel comments, so he bought a plane ticket and is showing up anyway

Sean Strickland, the current UFC middleweight champion, claims he has been barred from attending UFC Freedom 250, the fight card scheduled for the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026. The event is tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States and has been positioned as a historic first for professional sports. As reported by BroBible, Strickland alleges the exclusion stems directly from his vocal political stances.

Recommended Videos

In a social media video, Strickland claimed that UFC leadership informed him he would not be cleared to attend. He adopted a sarcastic tone, alleging that he was told he was “not Israeli enough” to attend and that the White House had not cleared him. He has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, specifically targeting the administration’s foreign policy and its handling of the conflict in Iran.

As detailed by Newsweek, Strickland further claimed he is “the only male American champ banned at the White House” and attributed the decision to his public criticism of Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He also sarcastically apologized for prior comments, framing it as an attempt to prove he was sufficiently aligned with the administration’s positions.

Strickland says he’s heading to the White House anyway

Despite being left off the guest list, Strickland says he has already purchased a plane ticket and plans to show up near the event regardless. He stated he intends to bring his championship belt and a bullhorn to the gates and make his position known to those involved in planning the card. He acknowledged he likely was not personally banned by Trump, but suggested the UFC moved to keep him away from the high-profile, government-hosted setting.

UFC icon Sean Strickland has pledged to turn up at the White House gates and launch a "peaceful protest" after being "banned" from next week's UFC Freedom 250 event. https://t.co/eCi4czA7uY pic.twitter.com/NVWTCBU2SL — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) June 4, 2026

The event, which Dana White had described as non-political when it was first announced, is strictly invitation-only, with attendance limited to VIPs, military personnel, and select global figures. No public tickets are available. The card is headlined by a bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the reports on X, accusing the administration of punishing Strickland for exercising his First Amendment rights. She referred to him as “a great American” and said he had been “persecuted by the Trump admin for his 1st amendment free speech.” She further suggested the event’s priorities should be focused on American interests.

Strickland is not the only fighter to raise concerns about the White House card amid the lead-up to June 14. Colby Covington, who was also left off the event, publicly complained about being excluded despite his longstanding support for Trump and his efforts to introduce the president to the UFC fanbase. Strickland won his title in 2026 after defeating Khamzat Chimaev and has remained one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, known for his defensive fighting style and willingness to speak on politically sensitive topics.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy