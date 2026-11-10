Terrell Owens was waiting to sign autographs at his old college’s bookstore, and instead he was handed lawsuit papers on camera

Terrell Owens was served with a federal defamation lawsuit on Friday while waiting to sign autographs at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Attorney Edward Paltzik, who represents the plaintiffs, shared a video on X of the moment the Pro Football Hall of Famer was handed the papers during a meet and greet at the Mocs Bookstore. Owens was on campus during homecoming weekend to promote a new Amazon documentary about his life and NFL career.

The lawsuit involves the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who went missing during a July 4 boating trip to Horn Island, Mississippi. His body was found two days later. Three of Wells’ friends, who are considered minors under Mississippi law, filed the suit through their fathers on October 5, as reported by The Associated Press.

The case stems from a video Owens shared on X on September 26 calling for the three friends to be arrested. “ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!” Owens wrote. A Mississippi grand jury had already declined to bring any charges in Wells’ death.

Owens responded to the lawsuit on X

Paltzik also described the moment in another post. “As TO waited to sign autographs and bask in the adulation of his fans at an intimate meet-and-greet in the Mocs Bookstore, he was instead handed a copy of our powerhouse federal defamation suit,” he wrote. “No autograph required. Luck always runs out. Even sunglasses couldn’t hide TO’s disgust.”

Terrell Owens, you've been served. pic.twitter.com/sJKlPJM1to — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) November 8, 2026

Owens did not seem overly troubled by the legal development. “Hey Edward. Not worried. God is good,” Owens replied on X, along with several emojis.

The lawsuit alleges that Owens defamed the three friends and placed them in a false light as murderers who had escaped justice. It argues that his post had “devastating and far-reaching” consequences for them. Wells’ family has disputed the grand jury’s decision and called for an FBI investigation into Wells’ death.

The suit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and seeks compensatory and punitive damages, according to Oxygen. The grand jury found no credible evidence that the friends engaged in any criminal conduct related to Wells’ death, per a report cited by Oxygen. The plaintiffs’ attorneys have also filed a lawsuit against Trent Hall, who runs the Trent Out Loud show that posted the video Owens shared.

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