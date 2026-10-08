Nolan Wells’ father asked the FBI to step in because his son was found on federal land, and now Trump says ‘we’re looking at that’

President Donald Trump is considering a federal investigation into the death of an 18-year-old man after a grand jury decided against bringing charges in the case. The President confirmed his potential involvement during a session with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. When asked if he planned to push the FBI to launch an independent inquiry into the death of Nolan Wells, Trump said, “Well, we’re looking at that. Yes, we are.”

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This development follows a recent push from Wells’ family, who called this week for federal authorities to intervene after local proceedings failed to result in an indictment. The body of Nolan Wells was discovered on July 6 on the northwest end of Horn Island, a barrier island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Wells was reported missing during a trip with friends over the Fourth of July weekend. The group had traveled to the area from the nearby city of Ocean Springs.

The Nolan Wells case has drawn national scrutiny over the last few months. Local authorities have maintained that they have not alleged any foul play. However, the family of the teenager and civil rights leaders have raised questions about transparency and accountability, and about disparities in the attention given to cases involving Black victims.

The family isn’t accepting what the grand jury decided

The local case ended without charges last month, as a grand jury unanimously declined to indict anyone in connection with the death. Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath addressed the public regarding the outcome of that grand jury session. She stated that there was no evidence to support allegations that the disappearance and death of Wells were racially motivated.

Jackson County investigators initially said they suspected Nolan Wells had drowned. Sheriff John Ledbetter said the group left the island without him, as Wells appeared to have chosen to stay and ride back with someone else. An autopsy was inconclusive, and a preliminary independent autopsy commissioned by the family listed the cause and manner of death as undetermined.

President Trump agreed that the FBI should investigate the death of Nolan Wells pic.twitter.com/wXYScgPsKM — The Black Tucker Carlson Jr 🇺🇸 (@B1TuckerCarlson) October 7, 2026

The parents of Nolan Wells, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, renewed their call for a federal investigation on Monday. The FBI assisted in the local investigation and has said it does not suspect foul play, and the Department of Justice said a day later that there was no evidence of a crime. However, the Wonsleys say they still do not know what happened to their son.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family, welcomed the President’s remark, saying it carried more weight than the FBI’s response. “Our team stands ready to work with the federal government to ensure Nolan’s death is investigated to the fullest extent,” Ben Crump said in a statement. Federal conduct is under scrutiny elsewhere too, with lawyers disputing the official account of a Border Patrol shooting in Chicago.

The FBI has not said whether it will open an independent investigation, and Trump gave no timeline for a decision. Sunday will mark 100 days since Nolan Wells went missing on Horn Island.

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