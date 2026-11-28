An Ohio man’s mother-in-law reportedly got involved in his divorce, and surveillance video showed him buying a crowbar at Lowe’s

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An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he admitted to beating his mother-in-law to death with a crowbar. Jonathan Schmidt, 36, killed 68-year-old Marcia VanDruten amid his contentious divorce from her daughter, Kinsey VanDruten, a divorce VanDruten had reportedly become involved in, as reported by the Toledo Blade.

Schmidt pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in October, and prosecutors dropped five other charges as part of the plea deal. During his sentencing hearing, Schmidt addressed the court and expressed remorse, saying he recognized the pain his actions caused.

Prosecutors said they found a note on Schmidt’s phone showing he had planned the killing more than two weeks before it happened. Surveillance footage also showed him buying the crowbar at a local Lowe’s store before the attack.

Prosecutors said the attack lasted 90 seconds

VanDruten’s body was found inside her home in April. Investigators said Schmidt got into the house by breaking a glass door, and once inside, he used the crowbar to fatally beat her.

Prosecutors said Schmidt beat VanDruten for 90 seconds at her home in Sylvania, a Toledo suburb, and an autopsy found she was still alive when he fled. A neighbor’s surveillance system picked up her cries for help, though there is no video of the attack itself. Prosecutors said he later texted friends and family about the killing.

Prosecutors also said two friends told police in December 2025 that Schmidt had mentioned killing his mother-in-law. That same month, he was allegedly taken into custody after he showed up at Kinsey’s home with a crowbar.

Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding handed down the life sentence, in the same week that a former military pilot received a life sentence in a separate case. Prosecutor Mike Loisel said, “This defendant tore a hole in the VanDruten family that will never be sewn shut.” In a sentencing memo, prosecutors wrote that Schmidt “does not deserve to have any hope to ever re-enter society.”

According to her obituary, VanDruten worked as a respiratory therapist and was close with her daughters, including Kinsey. She was remembered for her love of traveling to tropical places with her family.

Under Ohio law, aggravated burglary is a first-degree felony that involves trespassing in an occupied structure by force, stealth, or deception to commit a criminal offense. By pleading guilty to both charges, Schmidt admitted to breaking into the home and killing VanDruten.

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