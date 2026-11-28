A woman told police she knew she couldn’t take her newborn through security, so she left her in a Phoenix airport trash can in 2005

An Arizona woman who left her newborn daughter in a Phoenix airport trash can in 2005 may avoid a lengthy prison sentence after taking a plea deal in the case. Annie Anderson, 53, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent homicide in the death of the baby, who was later named Baby Skylar, as reported by ABC15.

Anderson originally faced a first-degree murder charge. Under the plea deal, she now faces anywhere from one year in jail to 3.75 years in prison, and the charge is probation-eligible.

During a police interview, Anderson claimed she gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hotel bathtub. She told investigators she placed the infant in a backpack and headed to the airport. She said she knew she could not take the baby through security, so she left her in a bathroom trash can. Her account was inconsistent with the medical examiner’s findings.

The case sat cold for nearly two decades

The infant was found in a bathroom at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after a traveler lost his laptop, which led airport staff and security to search the terminal. During the search, a heavy black bag containing the newborn’s remains was found inside a trash can.

For years, the identity of the baby’s mother remained a mystery, and the case went cold for nearly two decades. Investigators eventually tracked down Anderson in Washington in 2022 using advances in DNA technology, which have also helped identify suspects in decades-old cases.

Records indicate Anderson was in the Phoenix area at the time to attend a real estate boot camp, and officials believe she boarded a plane and returned home after the baby was abandoned. She was arrested in Washington in December 2023 and extradited to Arizona in April 2024.

Anderson is out of custody while she awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for February 2027. If the court imposes prison time, she will get credit for the days she has already served in custody. Because the case is considered a non-dangerous, first-time offense, her sentence is limited by the terms of the plea agreement.

Under Arizona law, a person commits negligent homicide if they cause another person’s death with criminal negligence, and the offense is classified as a class 4 felony. The presumptive sentence for a class 4 felony in the state is 2.5 years, though the judge will decide whether Anderson serves jail or prison time.

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