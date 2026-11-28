Luka Doncic tossed his wristband at a courtside fan, then went back for it, and her companion handed it over and shoved him

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was shoved by a San Antonio Spurs fan courtside after he tossed his wristband toward a woman sitting next to the fan. The altercation came moments after the Spurs finished a 99-96 comeback win over the Lakers in their NBA Cup Group C matchup, and security had to step in, as reported by the New York Post.

Amazon Prime Video’s postgame broadcast showed Doncic walking toward the visitors’ locker room when the woman appeared to say something to him. Doncic tossed his white wristband in her direction and kept walking toward the tunnel for a few seconds before doubling back to get it.

The woman’s male companion, who had picked up the wristband, handed it back to Doncic. As Doncic turned to walk away, the man shoved the six-time All-Star with his right hand.

Vanderbilt stepped in before it went any further

Doncic stopped and spun around toward the fan, but Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt quickly stepped in to hold him back and appeared to exchange words with the fan. Security separated everyone involved, and the man was ejected from the arena while Doncic was escorted to the Lakers’ locker room.

It’s still unclear what was said to Doncic before he tossed the wristband. Doncic, who denied Stranger Things dating rumors earlier this year, could face a fine or suspension from the NBA. It’s not known whether the fan will face any punishment beyond his ejection.

Doncic described the moment as a postgame habit gone wrong. “I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game,” he told ESPN. “Then, I heard he didn’t want it, so I went back to grab it. He just pushed me. Then, I gave it to somebody else.”

The incident followed a collapse by the Lakers, who blew a 20-point first-half lead. The Spurs outscored Los Angeles 30-14 in the third quarter to tie the game heading into the fourth, then held on for the win, which eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup. Doncic finished with 31 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals, but he shot just one of 13 from three-point range.

Under the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, fans are expected to watch games without disruptive behavior or harassment aimed at players. Guests who fight, throw objects, or try to enter the court are subject to immediate ejection, and violators can also have their season tickets revoked.

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