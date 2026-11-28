Florida woman says a Miami dealership sold her husband’s Mercedes for $32,500 and never paid, then replied to a review ‘I’ve never had that car here’

A Florida woman claimed a Miami dealership sold her husband’s Mercedes for $32,500 but never paid the couple and then denied ever having the car. She shared her allegations against Miami Luxury Motors in a TikTok video, saying, “It’s hard for me to accept that people can actually do stuff like this,” as reported by BroBible.

She said the couple signed a consignment contract with the dealership that allegedly required payment within 10 days of the car’s sale. She claimed the dealership sold the vehicle sometime in June, but the couple never received the money they say they are owed.

After someone who saw her video left a review saying the dealership had allegedly scammed her, she shared a screenshot of the dealership’s alleged reply. “Wrong dealer, I’ve never had that car here… ever,” the response read. She then posted footage she said shows her car at the dealership, along with screenshots of the vehicle allegedly appearing on the dealership’s Instagram account.

It all started with a Facebook Marketplace listing

According to her account, the couple moved to Miami from South Carolina about a year ago and decided to sell some of their vehicles. They listed the blue Mercedes, which had a salvage title, on Facebook Marketplace, where a Carfax mileage error once stalled a different Florida woman’s sale. A prospective buyer needed financing, which the couple couldn’t provide, so the buyer suggested they bring in Miami Luxury Motors.

She said the dealership later issued a check that her bank rejected for insufficient funds. The couple then allegedly spent months trying to reach the dealership and were repeatedly promised payment the following week.

She also claimed the dealership eventually sent documents saying payment had been sent, which she believes were fake. After filing complaints with the DMV and consulting a lawyer, she decided to share the story publicly.

In an update, she said the dealership’s owner contacted them, claimed he was unaware of the situation, and said he wanted to resolve it personally. She claimed he promised to follow up that same day but never did. The couple still hasn’t been paid, she said, even though the car’s new owner allegedly registered it in September. She urged anyone else who has had problems with the dealership to share their experiences and warned potential customers to be cautious. Miami Luxury Motors did not respond to BroBible’s request for comment.

In Florida, sellers who believe a dealer hasn’t paid them after a sale can file complaints with the state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which investigates dealer complaints. The Florida Attorney General’s office also accepts consumer complaints, and sellers can take legal action to recover money owed to them.

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