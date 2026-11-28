A sick passenger says she asked an American Airlines flight attendant for pain meds, and she replied ‘No, but I have my personal ones’

An American Airlines passenger said a flight attendant gave her personal medication after she started feeling unwell on a roughly 10-hour flight from London to Los Angeles. A TikToker named Lauren said in a video that she was feeling “so ill” and asked a flight attendant whether the crew could give out pain medication, as reported by BroBible.

According to Lauren, the flight attendant replied, “No, but I have my personal ones, I’ll be right back.” That response started a debate in the comments, where some viewers praised the kindness and others raised concerns about safety and airline rules.

Lauren said the flight attendant also brought her a hot water bottle for her back and blankets from first class. The attendant “literally tucked me in,” gave her four bottles of water, and took away her soda, telling her, “You need to stop drinking soda to get better.” Lauren, who was flying in economy, said, “I’m obsessed with her, I’m gonna cry,” and added, “I love you, American Airlines.”

Not everyone was a fan of the personal meds

Many commenters shared Lauren’s appreciation for the flight attendant’s compassion. “That’s so nice! Flight attendants do kind stuff like this regularly but sadly the only things that get highlighted are the negative interactions,” one person wrote.

Others objected to the medication. “They are not allowed to give out personal meds and every plane should have pain meds. Especially a long haul one,” another commenter wrote.

Flight attendants have said before that they are not supposed to hand out medication. In a Reddit thread about things passengers don’t know when they fly, one flight attendant claimed that crew members might have aspirin or other generic drugs on their personal trolleys, and some companies keep medicines in cabin first aid kits. Even so, that flight attendant said crew members are “not allowed to give you one!”

The flight attendant said the reason is liability, since an airline does not want to be held responsible if a passenger has a bad reaction to medication from one of its employees. Flight attendant Shawn Kathleen also told Yahoo Travel that attendants are not allowed to give passengers even something as common as aspirin.

Medication on board is typically kept for first aid situations on flights where a licensed medical professional, like a doctor, is present to give it. Under federal rules, US airline planes with at least one flight attendant must carry an automated external defibrillator, at least one first aid kit, and an emergency medical kit in the cabin.

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