Tom Brady said Aaron Rodgers broke the ‘sanctity’ of the locker room by exposing Mike McCarthy, and Rodgers fired back in a text to Al Michaels

Aaron Rodgers fired back at Tom Brady after Brady criticized him for airing private team grievances in public. During the Steelers-Broncos game, Rodgers sent a text to Al Michaels defending his decision to speak out about former coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show, as reported by BroBible.

During the Thanksgiving Eagles-Cowboys game, Brady said the sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and players should not lose track of that. He added that it is a privilege to be in that space, where players fight alongside teammates and coaches, and that it is not the place for private things to become public.

Brady said he was fortunate to be around great teammates over the years, and that what made a great teammate was caring about the group and what the team was trying to accomplish. According to Brady, that goal supersedes any individual part of a player’s game. “There’s nobody wins when the family feuds,” he said.

Rodgers says the team went public first

Rodgers responded the next day in a message that Michaels read on air, challenging the idea of a locker room code. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership,” Rodgers wrote.

Al Michaels reads a message he received from Aaron Rodgers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4ijFB2wFnN — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 27, 2026

He also claimed the organization pushed him to go public by leaking information at 11:00 PM and barring him from the facility. Rodgers said he never heard from the head coach before the situation escalated, which is why he decided to go on McAfee’s show.

The controversy began when Rodgers accused McCarthy of sleeping during a quarterback meeting. Rodgers claimed McCarthy arrived late, fell asleep, and began snoring within 10 minutes. He alleged that McCarthy woke himself up, rattled his papers, and fell asleep again less than five minutes later before walking out of the room.

Rodgers also said he was frustrated with McCarthy’s lack of engagement with defensive players, and claimed he had advised the coach to lean into the defensive side of the team more often. He said McCarthy had already lost many of those players, and described a specific halftime moment as the final straw.

The Steelers released Rodgers after his McAfee appearance. Team president Art Rooney II later told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he has “100% confidence” in McCarthy, and said “insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization.”

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