A man starts GTA 6 only to find he has a ‘major’ problem with the NPCs and blames it on Dungeon Crawler Carl: ‘I don’t want to run over people’

Gamers around the world have been praising GTA 6 for its level of detail. However, for one gamer, this realism has led to an unprecedented problem. Talking to hundreds of thousands of viewers on Instagram and TikTok, Robert Sauter (robertredbeardmtg) said, “GTA 6 has a major problem, and no other GTA game has had this problem. And Dungeon Crawler Carl might be the reason for this problem.”

In his video, he noted, “The game is actually too real. It’s too real. I don’t want to run over people.” Staring out of the window of his car, he said it felt like “these people” had lives, thoughts, and cares. Sauter said it made him care, and “I’ve never had this problem in a GTA game. GTA is where… you get your stress out. The things that you can’t do in real life. You push the boundaries in GTA.”

Then he mused, “I know they’re NPCs, but are they? If Dungeon Crawler Carl has taught me anything, it’s that the NPCs may actually have feelings.” He added, “Just because they’re programmed to be X, Y, and Z, doesn’t mean that they’re completely heartless.” Sauter then groused that the book “taught me to care about the NPCs.”

The author came by to give him permission to embrace the game

The most upvoted comment on his Instagram post was written by Matt Dinniman, the author of Dungeon Crawler Carl. He humorously noted, “I give you permission to mow down as many grandmas as you want.” Sauter quickly replied, “Thank you dad.”

The book Dungeon Crawler Carl flips a lot of tropes around gaming in its narrative, and the realism of the NPCs is why many of his viewers agreed with Sauter. As noted in the book’s wiki, “Every NPC is a living creature rather than a program.” It highlights that in the book, NPC existence is often tied to complex corporate production, where their memories and lives are rewritten for each dungeon, raising deep questions about their autonomy and status.

Sauter’s viewers filled the comments with stories on their own NPC interactions on the streets of Leonida. One user shared that their husband felt guilty for stealing a “crap van” and told her, “Rich people don’t NEED their cars the way whoever was using this van does.” Another fan shared that they likely look after their “character’s health and wellbeing more than I am for myself.” Many others wondered what Sauter would do when he met one NPC who is rumored to be self-aware.

According to IGN, Rockstar Games achieved this level of realism by reapproaching how they designed their NPCs and pulling real-world details from Florida. The studio reportedly decided on efficient variation right from the start and backed it up with unique character details, including unique personalities, temperaments, clothing, and even backstories. The studio also noted that they created complex background structures and networks for the characters to exist in outside of player interaction.

Since the players only ever see parts of it, IGN noted the world feels more alive. “Everywhere you look, little stories constantly unfold,” a senior designer said. According to Sauter, there are other elements that come into play. “And GTA 6 has me doing freaking housework… housework at my own house that I haven’t done,” Sauter told his viewers. “If my wife knew. Oh, that would be bad.”

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