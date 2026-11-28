While staying with his parents for a month, Chris W. (chrischooseslife) decided to list his house on Airbnb as a way to cover his mortgage. However, as soon as he returned home, he took to his Instagram and TikTok, claiming that he found his house in disarray, filled with abandoned items and trash. In this video with hundreds of thousands of views, he wanted to know, “Am I overreacting??”

The video began with Chris walking through his kitchen to show counters filled with appliances like an air fryer and containers that weren’t his. He also shared that his fridge had been full, and that the dishwasher was even filled with dirty dishes. Then he walked over to the kitchen French window, where there were two boxes filled with everything from good stainless steel pots to peanut butter, a single flip-flop, eggs, and a bag that had a blood pressure monitor that Chris joked he should probably use.

Then Chris walked his viewers upstairs to show that while his guest was meant to be alone, a mattress and bedding that didn’t belong to Chris were used to make a sleeping space in his office. The single armchair that had been there had been dragged out into the corridor, where it seemed to have scratched the baseboard. Chris said that when he messaged the guest about the stuff left behind, he was told, “the trash can was full, and the rest of the stuff was trash.”

Chris went outside to check the trash can

Chris walked out to the garbage bin to show that it was filled with clothes. He then shared that the guest did leave a desk chair and a few other items with a note that they would come by to pick it up later. He also noted that his door had been unlocked when he came. At the end of the video, he wondered if the condition of his house was a result of Airbnb’s new rules as of November 20th, and asked, “I’m curious whether or not you feel like the state the Airbnb guest left this is reasonable?

According to Lodgify, Airbnb implemented a new house rules policy for bookings made from November 20, 2026, which limits what hosts can require guests to do before checking out. Under these rules, hosts can no longer mandate that guests wash dishes, strip beds, or take trash off-site. Essentially, tasks that can be handled by a cleaner are something a guest cannot be made to do. Airbnb’s policy states that checkout requests must be reasonable.

Lodgify noted that hosts can still ask guests to put used dishes in the sink, gather towels, sort trash into indoor bins, and turn off utilities, but cannot impose fines for failing to complete tasks beyond these standards. According to Lodgify, the data indicates that cleaning is a primary factor in guest reviews. When guests rate cleanliness as 5 stars, 96.5% of reviews are reportedly 5 stars overall, but that number drops to 62.4% when cleanliness is rated at 4 stars.

An overwhelming number of Chris’s viewers noted that he would be in the right to demand a cleaning fee, with one user telling him, “Report to AirBNB – this is dumping. Charge him for it.” Users suggested he take photos and use that to charge for the damage to the floor and for “junk removal.” They also recommended that Chris report the “fact the house was left unsecured.”

Eventually, Chris told his viewers in a comment that he negotiated an additional $100 from the guest to cover the removal of the remaining items. A user told him, “Sorry that this was the experience you had. Not all guests are like this.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Airbnb guest’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Chris’ Instagram and TikTok posts.

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