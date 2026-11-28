A pregnant inmate at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility allegedly escaped custody on Wednesday by driving off in a prison transport vehicle while her corrections officers stopped for food at a Whataburger. Rebecca Taylor, 26, is now the subject of a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, and authorities are asking anyone who sees her to call 911, as reported by TMZ.

Taylor was returning from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque to the prison in Grants when the three officers, a driver and two others, pulled over at the restaurant around 11:35 AM, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department. Department spokesperson Brittany Roembach said Taylor was not restrained because of her pregnancy, and officials said she allegedly moved from the back seat to the driver’s side and took control of the vehicle while one of the officers was standing outside.

A second inmate was also in the vehicle during the stop, but that person got out before Taylor allegedly drove away. Court records show Taylor was serving a six-year prison sentence for a string of vehicle thefts that began in 2024.

Police found the vehicle, but not Taylor

Officials used GPS to locate the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, about 3 miles from the Whataburger, the fast food chain where one regular sets a nightly alarm for breakfast, roughly an hour after the escape. Taylor was not inside the vehicle when it was located, the department said.

During a search of the area near where the vehicle was found, officers found the orange prison jumpsuit she had been wearing when she escaped. They also recovered a cell phone issued by the Corrections Department.

Taylor, who was incarcerated on multiple theft and burglary charges, is originally from Cleveland, Texas, and has ties to Houston and Albuquerque, per NewsNation. All New Mexico state prisons were locked down as a precaution following the escape, and the department is investigating.

The search involves the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Corrections Department’s Security Threat Intelligence Unit, along with federal authorities, according to Inquisitr. “Please use caution, and do not attempt to approach her,” the department said.

New Mexico law limits the use of restraints on pregnant prisoners, requiring facilities to use the least restrictive restraints necessary when an inmate is in labor or delivering her baby. Escape from the penitentiary is a second-degree felony under state law.

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