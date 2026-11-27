A woman says she disputes her debt on Credit Karma whenever she’s bored, and about $2,900 has now disappeared from her dashboard

A woman said repeatedly disputing the same debt on Credit Karma has made about $2,900 disappear from her dashboard. TikToker Ruvyn Windsor said in a TikTok video that she logs into the personal finance app and disputes her debt whenever she is bored, describing it as a financial life hack, as reported by BroBible.

According to a screenshot she shared, her Credit Karma profile now shows a balance of $0. “And actually, when I look at my Credit Karma now, I have zero debt. Zero debt!” Windsor said in the video.

Windsor said she has disputed the same debt multiple times and received a different response each time. She claimed her disputes were initially denied, then she was told the debt could not be retired, and after she kept disputing it, she eventually got a notification saying the debt had been removed.

Removing debt from a report doesn’t erase it

Other Credit Karma users shared their own experiences in the comments. “I did it with all of my debt like 10 years ago. Wiped it all clean,” one person wrote, adding that they now carry a score in the 800s.

Not everyone had the same result. “I did this and got sued,” another commenter wrote, while others suggested disputing directly with the credit bureaus instead of going through Credit Karma.

Consumers have the right to dispute inaccurate or incomplete information on their credit reports under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The law allows people to challenge errors such as accounts they never opened, incorrect balances, duplicate collection accounts, or payments incorrectly marked as late. When a credit bureau receives a legitimate dispute, it is generally required to investigate within 30 days, and in some cases up to 45 days.

If the bureau determines the information is inaccurate, incomplete, or cannot be verified by the creditor, it may be corrected or removed. However, bureaus can decline to investigate disputes they consider frivolous or irrelevant, which can include repeated disputes that offer no new information.

Credit Karma provides access to credit information from Equifax and TransUnion, along with tools to help consumers dispute certain items, and another TikToker said she couldn’t remove a fraudulent inquiry through the app. Removing a collection account or debt from a credit report also does not automatically cancel the underlying obligation. A creditor or debt collector may still be able to pursue repayment of the debt, depending on the circumstances and the applicable state and federal laws.

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