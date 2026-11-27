A man says his ex’s 9-year-old son cries and clings to him when it’s time to go home, and the boy shuts down when asked why

A 27-year-old man said his ex-girlfriend’s 9-year-old son, a boy he helped raise, has started crying and refusing to go home since his mother’s new boyfriend moved in. He shared the situation on Reddit while asking for advice, and said the boy shuts down whenever he is asked what is wrong, as reported by Daily Dot.

The man said his four-year relationship with the boy’s 29-year-old mother ended amicably about nine or 10 months ago. Because affordable housing was hard to find, he moved into a cheap flat in the same building as his ex, and he kept spending a couple of hours a week with her son, who he said does not have a father.

According to the man, the mother’s new boyfriend moved in three months ago, and about a month and a half later, the boy began showing up at his door alone. He said he always called the boy’s mother to let her know where her son was, but the child became visibly upset whenever he tried to take him home. He added that the boy had also started acting out at school.

The boy won’t say what’s wrong

The man said the boy’s refusal to go home intensified in the days before he posted. The child would cry, cling to him, and refuse to let go, so he and the boy’s mother agreed to let him stay on the man’s couch for a few days.

The man described the boy’s mother as a good parent and said he does not know her boyfriend well, though the boyfriend always seemed nice when they interacted. When he asked the boy why he did not want to go home, or whether anything was wrong, the child shut down and would not answer.

He said he considered whether the boy felt replaced by the new boyfriend but did not think that was the issue. He also said he was probably stricter than the boy’s mother, though not particularly strict. He claimed he asked the mother whether he should speak to someone about the child’s behavior, but she told him it was not necessary and that the boy was fine.

The boy’s grandmother visited the flat twice during this period, and the man said the child behaved normally around her but remained distant with his mother. He said he loves the boy but cannot keep letting him sleep on his couch indefinitely.

One commenter suggested the child might not feel safe at home and urged the man to advocate for him. “He is crying out for help the only way he knows how to the person he feels safest with,” they wrote, adding that the man should contact child protective services if the boy might need help.

Another commenter said blended families, which can involve anything from new partners moving in to contested stepparent adoptions, can leave people feeling like they have gone through a blender. They agreed that the boy needed to return home but suggested he be encouraged to speak with a teacher about anything frightening that might be happening, noting that teachers are typically mandated reporters.

For anyone in a similar situation, the NSPCC can be reached at 0808 800 5000 in the UK, and Childhelp can be reached at 1-800-422-4453 in the US.

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