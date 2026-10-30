A TikTok mom says her co-parent served her paperwork so his now-wife could adopt her child, and she dropped to the ground crying

TikTok creator Brittany Norris says her child’s father served her with paperwork to have his now-wife adopt their child. Norris, who goes by @brittanynorris_ on TikTok, described the development in a video as another painful twist in her long-running custody dispute.

“My co-parent just served me with paperwork to get his wife to adopt my kid,” Norris told her followers, as reported by The Daily Dot. She said she understood the request as an attempt to end her parental rights and that she dropped to the ground crying after receiving the paperwork. Norris also said her financial situation during an earlier stage of the custody fight had limited her ability to push back.

In the caption, Norris compared herself to Kanye West facing a lawsuit, and the post drew over 100,000 likes. She said she often feels like custody battles never truly end, even when it seems they might. Norris added that the latest development left her feeling overwhelmed.

Norris says this time will be different

Norris said she is determined to handle things differently this time around. “I’m not scared like I used to be,” she said, making it clear she does not want to give up without a fight.

The comments section became a hub of discussion, with parents and stepparents weighing in on blended families and parental rights. One commenter, who identified herself as a stepmother, wrote, “As a stepmom, this is so weird?” Another person advised Norris to document everything and seek legal guidance.

Many others urged her not to sign away her parental rights without understanding the potential consequences. Some suggested she get a legal perspective on what her child’s father might do if he limits her role in the child’s life.

Some viewers speculated about the father’s wife’s role, though the video itself does not address her side or motivations. Many commenters also shared their own experiences with custody disputes and stepparent adoptions. Disputes over a mother’s place in a child’s life can take many forms, including a friend allegedly posing as a child’s mother.

Stepparent adoption is a legal process where a parent’s spouse becomes the child’s legal parent. Depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances, the other legal parent might need to agree, or a court could decide that consent is not necessary. Terminating a parent’s legal rights is a related but separate issue, with requirements that vary by state. A parent’s objection can influence how a case moves forward.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the child’s father’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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