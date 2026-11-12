A spilled can of baby formula on the bathroom floor became the detail a woman pointed to as proof of who had destroyed her condo after she returned home. Olga posted a TikTok video of a walkthrough of the damage and said the apartment had been ransacked while she was away.

In the video, she showed torn couch cushions with stuffing pulled out, a shattered mirror above the sink, soap poured over clothes, and a bedroom where the mattress had been thrown across the room.

“There’s baby formula. Like, that’s how we know it’s him, ’cause why the f–k would that have baby formula?” she said while standing over the spilled can. She added that cat litter had been turned over across the living room floor and that nearly everything else had been thrown or cut up.

She later detailed the relationship timeline and said she called police within minutes

Olga stated in her caption that her three cats, Peter, Domino, and Luna, were missing. She claimed an open can of cat food and a missing medium-sized cage showed the animals had been lured inside and taken. She named Justus Mykell Carr, also known as “Kali,” as the person responsible and said he is her ex and the father of her unborn son.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Olga said the pair had been living together when she found out she was pregnant. She explained that he left when she was around seven or eight weeks along and that she spent about two months asking him to come back because she did not want to raise the baby alone. After that period, she said she accepted being a single mom because she had family and friends supporting her.

She stated that roughly three weeks before the incident, he began saying they could make the relationship work, though at one point he had also claimed the baby might not be his. Olga said she declined because she did not want to share custody with someone who had no permanent home and because her pregnancy had already been difficult. She added that the last time he asked was the Wednesday before the break-in and that she told him she was not interested.

Olga claimed she later spoke with his other baby’s mother, who told her he had taken $2,200 from her that week and had been emotionally distant during that earlier pregnancy. She said the break-in happened the following Friday morning while she was at work.

In another latest TikTok update, she insisted she called police almost immediately after arriving home. “As soon as I walked into my home, I tried to call him. He didn’t answer. I called my mom, um, and then I called the police. So within 5 minutes or less, I called the police,” she said.

She added that an upstairs neighbor heard noise and gave a time frame, and that a next-door neighbor’s motion camera captured pictures of the car she believes he used. Calling police right away is a common response in these situations, as in the case of a babysitter who called police over an attempted break-in.

She reported that Luna was later found when the damaged couch was being removed. The cat ran inside and has since stayed above the cabinets without eating or drinking. Olga said she still believes Peter and Domino were taken because they are easy to pick up, the cage is missing, and a small elephant pet costume that had been attached to the cage was found outside the front door. She described searching shelters and nearby areas but said she thinks the two cats were taken outside the neighborhood.

Several viewers focused on the safety of the missing cats and urged her to take further steps. One commenter wrote, “Poor innocent cats hopefully they are safe.” Another advised her to act quickly, writing, “Call the police right away girl I’m so sorry this happened.”

A third commenter told her to follow through with authorities and housing options, stating, “Please make a police report…don’t back down…get a protective order…and if you can ask if you can break your lease.” One person suggested checking nearby cameras, writing, “try to check the cameras nearby you for evidence.”

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