A woman who posts on TikTok as Desirae Kelly (@desiraekelly) shared a video that has gained more than a million views under the caption “might delete this when I cool off, might not.” In the clip, which was originally found by The NerdStash, she appears visibly upset and shaking while describing how she learned someone had used her information to apply for a loan.

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She said that on July 30th she received an email about a hard inquiry on her credit that she did not apply for. She stated the inquiry came from Security Finance in Farmington and that she called and spoke with the manager, Anisha. According to her account, Anisha told her somebody had just called with her Social Security number and applied for a loan over the phone.

Kelly described telling Anisha right away that it was not her and said Anisha flagged the application and promised to reach out to her own manager. She added that she froze her credit bureaus and then drove to the Farmington, Missouri Police Department, where she filed a police report with officer Kyle Short. She claimed Short told her it was concerning that someone had her Social Security number and that the department would take it seriously and she would hear from him the next week.

Kelly stated she heard from no one for 30 days before she decided to follow up herself. She said she called Security Finance for an update and emailed the officer, then heard nothing for two weeks from the police department. She claimed Anisha responded by saying her supervisor had never replied and that she would send another email.

She described sending another email to Kyle Short about two weeks later and again receiving no response. She added that Short had told her he would send a copy of the police report but never did, so she called the department two and a half weeks later to obtain one herself. Roughly two months after the inquiry, she said she called Anisha a third time and asked what was needed to remove the inquiry from her credit report.

Kelly explained she could not delete the inquiry herself through Credit Karma or TransUnion and that the company that placed the inquiry would need to submit a deletion request because of a fraudulent account. She stated Anisha expressed surprise that she had not heard from her supervisor, promised to make it a priority, and said she would call that day. Kelly claimed that call never came.

She said she later spoke with a different officer at the Farmington Police Department who confirmed at the end of September that there was no update or movement on the case even though it remained open.

She described typing a letter with a copy of the police report and sending it by certified mail to Security Finance. According to her, the post office tried to deliver it on a Saturday when the office was closed, left slips, and eventually returned the letter because no one picked it up.

In a follow-up TikTok captioned “UPDATE!! Still no call back from Security Finance but finally a word from the officer!” Kelly said she finally received a reply from the officer. She stated he wrote that he had been on paternal leave, which was why he was out for a month and did not reply.

She claimed he spoke with supervisor Gina Dunlap, who advised that someone had entered a Social Security number wrong by one digit and that the number happened to be hers, and that the company was willing to assist if she contacted them directly.

Kelly disputed that account in the video. She said it was not one digit and that her name, date of birth, phone number, and Social Security number were all used. She displayed a TransUnion Dispute Center screenshot showing an inquiry under her name at an address in Farmington, Missouri, requested on July 30th, which she said matched the address Anisha gave her that day.

She stated she emailed the officer to say the explanation was not true and that Security Finance had refused to cooperate despite her reaching out multiple times. Stolen Social Security numbers can surface in many ways, including large-scale data exposures like the Pentagon breach exposing Social Security numbers.

She said the officer later emailed that he planned to contact Security Finance to speak with Anisha and obtain documentation, and that he would not close the case unless there was proof the application was unintentional.

Kelly noted that less than a month earlier, First Alert 4 had reported that a woman in a nearby town was arrested for submitting more than 100 fraudulent loan applications and stealing identities, and that the Deloge Police Department had investigated those reports. She said the situation was not adding up and that someone appeared to be being dishonest.

Viewers left suggestions under the original video. One commenter wrote, “Lawyer up and sue!” Another advised, “Call a news station… that’ll get some stuff done!” A third shared a personal approach, writing, “I keep all of my credit bureaus frozen all the time. I’ll unfreeze it if I need credit.”

One person described a similar long process: “Some guy opened a bank account and bought a whole house under my social security number took me years to get them to close the account. I threatened an attorney and they closed it.” Another suggested, “This happened to me. You can go on all three credit bureaus and file a dispute. They will contact the company who put the inquiry in and it will get removed that way.”

A commenter who said they work in bank compliance wrote, “File a complaint with both the lender’s regulator and the CFPB. You can Google who their regulator is. The regulators will require a response from the institution.” One more stated, “Everybody should have their credit reports on credit lock, unless they are applying themselves, then unlock them.”

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