The scandals about extramarital affairs and one partner being a potential Chinese asset led Jensen Huang to resign from his role as the CEO of Nvidia. However, that hasn’t stopped new details from emerging. A Wall Street Journal report now indicates that Huang’s introduction to his controversial affair partner, Alice Huang, was facilitated by none other than her husband, Kang Wei.

According to WSJ, Kang is a Chinese businessman who has known Huang for a decade. Sources told the publication that for two years, Kang seemed to accept the relationship and even joked to associates that Alice was a personal assistant to the Nvidia chief. WSJ notes that the couple, Kang and Alice Huang, used their personal connections, like the relationship with Jensen Huang, to further various business interests across China, Singapore, and Taiwan, including ventures in cloud computing and tech.

According to People, Kang was known to be a financial prodigy in his youth. Along with Alice Huang, a journalist-turned-financier, they were “regarded as a prominent power couple in Chinese financial circles.” The outlet noted that Alice made no secret of her access to the Nvidia leader. At an event in Taiwan in 2024, she reportedly told other attendees, “I bet you guys I can get Jensen here,” before he arrived and had a drink.

Alice Huang and Kang Wei developed a lucrative web of companies

WSJ noted that over the past decade, Kang and Alice Huang have engaged in multiple lucrative opportunities, working with everything from video game companies to pharmaceutical takeovers, through a web of companies. Their engagement with Nvidia chips was their latest venture.

A Mystery Businessman Introduced Jensen Huang to His Paramour—Her Husband: Kang Wei appeared to accept that his wife Alice Huang was in a romantic relationship and spoke openly of her closeness to the Nvidia chief@Lingling_Wei https://t.co/SdraZplXDdhttps://t.co/SdraZplXDd — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) November 12, 2026

The couple and their companies are now reportedly under investigation in multiple countries. U.S. officials had reportedly believed she was recruited by China as an asset because of her connection to Jensen Huang. However, the U.S. intelligence community now seems uncertain about this status.

According to CNN, the FBI has investigated the relationship for at least a year, but there is no consensus among U.S. officials that she was acting as a spy for Beijing. Sources told CNN that some officials at the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence remain unconvinced that the intelligence collected proves she was knowingly funneling information to the Chinese government.

Per the outlet, Attorney General Todd Blanche noted on Thursday that there are still “no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by [FBI] Director Patel around who she is or is not.” President Donald Trump also addressed the uncertainty, stating, “Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.”

News: The US intel community is still working to understand the relationship between a Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese government, with multiple sources telling CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove… — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 12, 2026

Investigations remain active on multiple fronts even after Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO. According to the WSJ, Taiwanese authorities revoked Alice Huang’s entry permit and are investigating whether her visits involved intelligence gathering. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Singapore are scrutinizing Megaspeed, a cloud-service provider directed by Alice Huang, over allegations that it transshipped restricted Nvidia chips to China. WSJ noted that Singapore has also barred Alice Huang from returning to the country.

Beijing has reportedly denied the existence of a spy plot, with Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Guo Jiakun calling the narrative “entirely based on groundless speculation—it is nothing more than slander and smearing.”

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