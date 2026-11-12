Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and a reported second affair with an employee

Jensen Huang has officially resigned as chief executive of Nvidia following a series of revelations regarding his personal conduct and its potential national security risks. The company confirmed that Huang’s departure was accepted by the board on November 11, 2026. In the interim, Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, will step in to lead the company while the board searches for a permanent successor.

According to The Guardian, the board of directors released a statement that focused on Huang’s history at the company rather than the controversy surrounding his exit. The statement noted, “Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

TechCrunch noted that the situation escalated after reports that U.S. officials believe Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed who is no relation to Jensen Huang, is a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang, who has been married for 40 years, admitted to an affair in an apology message to employees on November 8, 2026. The outlet noted that he did not mention Alice Huang by name but did link his infidelity to “the national security concerns raised in news reports,” and said he would cooperate fully with the board’s independent investigation.

Reported chip deals deepened the scrutiny on Nvidia

The Guardian reported that Huang has denied any knowledge of Alice Huang’s alleged ties to the Chinese government. Within days of his apology, TechCrunch noted, The Information reported that Alice Huang and her family had built a network of companies in China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips. One of them, Shanghai Century Litong, reportedly facilitated the purchase of $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips, including banned ones.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after his affair raised national security concerns. The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO.



Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, plunged 10% in premarket trading Thursday. https://t.co/0z66yR7ZPZ pic.twitter.com/Lu0UIb0Z4Z — The Associated Press (@AP) November 12, 2026

The scandal grew on November 11, 2026, when The New York Times, citing five people who worked at Nvidia, reported that Huang had a second extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, per TechCrunch. Powell reports directly to the CEO, and The Guardian noted that the pair were reportedly captured on video being affectionate at a hotel during a company conference in March. Nvidia, Huang, and Powell have not confirmed the report.

The fallout from these reports has been significant for Nvidia’s stock price. Per Reuters, shares opened down 13% on Thursday following the announcement of Huang’s resignation. The Guardian reported that the board had earlier appointed the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a “thorough and independent” investigation into the relationship with Alice Huang.

TechCrunch reported that congressional interest is also mounting, as three Republican committee chairmen have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang. Representative John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, has indicated that a subpoena may follow if Huang does not cooperate. President Trump, who called Huang “a fine person” on November 8, wrote on Thursday that Huang “has done a fantastic job” and suggested Apple’s Tim Cook as his replacement, The Guardian reported.

Jensen Huang’s decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws.



They still owe Congress answers. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 12, 2026

According to Reuters, Colette Kress reached out to staff to provide some stability following the announcements. In a memo to employees, she acknowledged that this has been “an extraordinarily difficult period” and thanked them for their “resilience, professionalism and continued dedication.”

Kress wrote, “I believe deeply in this company and in its future. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy.”

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