A woman says a married man promised for two years he’d leave his wife, then the wife sent her a message saying ‘I need your help’

A TikToker named Jess said the wife of a married man she had been seeing for two years sent her a friend request and a message reading, “I know who you are. I need your help.” Jess said in a TikTok video that the man had repeatedly promised to leave his wife and that she is still unsure how to respond, as reported by Daily Dot.

Jess said she received the friend request after the man failed to follow through on yet another promise to leave his wife at the end of the holiday season. She recognized the woman immediately because her profile picture featured the man’s children, whom Jess had previously seen in photos he shared.

She said she was shocked that the wife had identified her, especially after all the effort she and the man put into keeping the affair a secret. Jess added that she still has not found the courage to reply to the message.

She says he promised to leave for two years

Jess said the relationship began after they met at a work conference, where she noticed he wasn’t wearing a wedding ring. Over drinks at the hotel bar, she claimed he revealed he was married but told her his divorce was being finalized, giving her the impression that he and his wife were no longer married on paper.

She said that led to a two-year affair with strict rules, including no phone calls after 8:00 PM and no contact on holidays, since both were “family time” for him. Jess said this meant she spent two Christmases alone while the man celebrated with his wife and their two children.

According to Jess, he kept a toothbrush and a drawer of colognes at her home. “We were kind of playing house in our own little bubble, I guess you could say,” she said, adding that he claimed he would leave his wife once his youngest daughter was a little older.

Jess said she stayed because she believed he was a great man who would follow through. When she grew tired of being “the other woman” and began pulling away, she claimed he became emotional. “He sensed that I was pulling back. So, he started crying. Like, full on real tears,” she said.

The reactions to Jess’s video, one of several recent TikTok cheating stories alongside a Texas Rangers game sighting, largely focused on her decision to get involved with a married man. “The minute he told you he was married, you should have left then and there,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “You might as well tell the wife everything and give her peace of mind.”

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