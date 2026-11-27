Aaron Rodgers says his Steelers coach snored in a QB meeting and called the team the Packers, and now he’s been cut and called a ‘rich jerk’

The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he publicly accused head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and showing a lack of preparation. The move drew sharp criticism from Fox NFL analysts Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan, who condemned Rodgers for how he handled his exit, as reported by BroBible.

Rodgers made the accusations on The Pat McAfee Show, a day after the Steelers benched him. He claimed that McCarthy arrived late to a quarterback meeting and fell asleep and snored twice within a short window, then woke himself up by rattling papers before walking out of the room as if nothing had happened.

Rodgers also claimed McCarthy had lost the trust of the defensive players by refusing to engage with them. He alleged that at halftime of a recent game, the head coach mixed up the team entirely, saying, “All right, one, two, three Packers.”

Bradshaw and Strahan had plenty to say about it

During a Thursday night broadcast, Bradshaw called Rodgers a strange guy and said he was disappointed that Rodgers chose to air his grievances publicly rather than privately. “I’m sorry that Aaron Rodgers had to do this. I’m sorry that he had to go public with all of his gripes and complaints. Am I surprised? Absolutely not. In my opinion, he’s a strange guy anyway,” Bradshaw said.

He added that athletes typically keep a level of professionalism about the people they worked with. “None of us turn on our teammates, we don’t turn on our coaching staff, we don’t turn on our ownership. We show class on the way out. Aaron Rodgers didn’t do that,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw also recalled Rodgers saying he would disappear once he was done playing in Pittsburgh. “I hope this is one time he’s telling the truth,” he said, while Strahan called Rodgers “a rich jerk” and “a rich, bad teammate.”

The Steelers had announced the night before Rodgers’ McAfee appearance that he would be inactive against the Broncos, with Mason Rudolph starting in his place. The decision reportedly came after Rodgers asked to take over play calling, and when McCarthy said no, Rodgers allegedly told him the team might as well release him, per CBS Pittsburgh.

Rodgers, who joined Pittsburgh after his release from the Jets, spent 13 seasons with McCarthy in Green Bay, where the two won a Super Bowl together, and McCarthy’s hiring partly inspired his decision to play one final season with the Steelers.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy