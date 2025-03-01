Aaron Rodgers NY Giants Trade Rumors Heat Up–And Jets Fans Just Can’t Catch A Break

Aaron Rodgers’ surprising release from the New York Jets has caused a major stir across the NFL, sparking widespread speculation about where he might end up next. Even though Rodgers had his worst statistical season in 2024, which led some to question his abilities, his past success and potential still make him a desirable option for several teams. His sudden availability has heated up the competition for experienced quarterbacks, especially after Matthew Stafford reworked his contract with the Los Angeles Rams, which changed the dynamics of where Rodgers might land.

One team that has been quickly connected to Rodgers is the New York Giants. Their interest in him grew stronger after they missed out on Stafford, who decided to stay with the Rams. The Giants are in a tough spot with their quarterback situation, as they don’t have a clear starter and aren’t likely to find a franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in a draft that isn’t particularly strong at that position.

Bringing in Rodgers would give the Giants immediate stability at quarterback, allowing them to use their draft picks to strengthen other parts of the team, like the offensive line. Rodgers could thrive with a solid group of receivers, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., though the team would need to improve their offensive line to protect him. While the Giants could draft a young quarterback to learn from Rodgers, their need to win now makes him a very appealing choice.

Another team that could benefit from Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been stuck in a playoff drought, with their last postseason win coming in 2016. Their offense has struggled, putting too much pressure on their defense to carry the team. Despite his struggles in 2024, Rodgers still showed he can throw for a lot of yards and touchdowns.

His presence could take some of the pressure off the defense and help the team perform better in important games. The Steelers have a strong defense, led by T.J. Watt, which would give Rodgers a solid foundation to work with. However, the team’s recent playoff failures have put their head coach under pressure, and whether they pursue Rodgers will depend on if the front office believes he can help turn the team around.

The Minnesota Vikings are another interesting possibility. They had a good season in 2024 with Sam Darnold at quarterback, showing that their offense under coach Kevin O’Connell is strong. While they have J.J. McCarthy, their first-round draft pick, waiting to take over, his injury history means they need to be careful with his development.

Rodgers could step in as a short-term solution, providing experience and potentially better play than Darnold while cutting down on turnovers. Rodgers and O’Connell have similar backgrounds in coaching systems, which could make the transition smooth. Plus, the chance for Rodgers to face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, twice a season adds an extra layer of appeal.

The Tennessee Titans are also in the running for Rodgers. Their current quarterback, Will Levis, has struggled with sacks, fumbles, and interceptions, making it clear they need a change. While the Titans could use their first overall draft pick on a quarterback, getting Rodgers would let them use their draft picks to improve other areas of the team while upgrading the quarterback position right away. Rodgers could elevate their offense, which includes talented players like Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, and help the team achieve more success.

Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders are another team that could make a move for Rodgers. They have plenty of money to spend and a high draft pick, but they don’t have a clear answer at quarterback. Their previous interest in Stafford shows how much they need a proven player at that position. Rodgers would fill that need perfectly. The chance to play closer to his home in California, the team’s strong financial situation, and a promising group of receivers, including rookie Brock Bowers, make the Raiders an attractive option. Additionally, the team’s respected coaching staff and ownership would be appealing to a veteran like Rodgers.

However, Stafford’s decision to stay with the Rams has had a big impact on the situation. The Giants, who were focused on getting Stafford, have now turned their attention to Rodgers, showing how few top-tier quarterbacks are available. The other teams mentioned—the Steelers, Vikings, Titans, and Raiders—all have different circumstances but share the same need: a proven, experienced quarterback. Where Rodgers ends up will likely determine which team makes a big leap forward in the 2025 season.

