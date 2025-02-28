Rams Big Bid For Matthew Stafford Pays Off—Giants and Raiders Can’t Match This Astounding Offer

Experienced quarterback Matthew Stafford will continue to play for the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to a revised contract, putting an end to rumors about a possible trade. The Rams made this announcement on February 28th, 2025, confirming that Stafford will stay with the team for the near future. However, the exact financial details of the new contract have not been shared publicly yet.

The finalization of the restructured deal is expected to happen in the next few weeks, likely after the free agency period concludes. This decision comes after a period of uncertainty regarding Stafford’s future. The Rams had initially allowed Stafford to talk to other teams that were interested in acquiring him. This led to discussions with at least two teams: the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams were looking for a seasoned quarterback to lead their offenses, and reports indicated that they were ready to offer Stafford two-year contracts worth between $90 million and $100 million.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

Stafford’s discussions with the Giants included a meeting between his agent and the team during the NFL Combine. He also had an unexpected conversation with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana. While it was widely expected that Stafford would stay with the Rams, these talks served as a backup plan in case negotiations with the Rams fell through.

In the end, the Rams and Stafford reached an agreement, making further discussions with other teams unnecessary. Before the restructuring, Stafford’s contract had significant salary cap impacts of $49.7 million and $53.7 million for the next two seasons, running through 2026. He was also set to receive a $4 million roster bonus in March.

The restructured deal aims to reduce some of this financial pressure. While the exact terms of the new agreement are not public, it clearly shows that both the Rams and Stafford are committed to continuing their partnership.

The Rams’ choice to keep Stafford has major implications for the quarterback searches of both the Giants and the Raiders. With Stafford no longer available, these teams now have to look elsewhere for a quarterback. The Giants, in particular, were actively pursuing a veteran quarterback and now seem to be shifting their focus to former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is expected to become a free agent after the Jets announced they plan to part ways with him following two seasons. The Giants currently have limited options at quarterback and hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but finding a veteran starter remains a top priority for them.

Stafford’s performance during the 2024 season played a key role in the Rams’ decision to keep him. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, helping the team secure a spot in the playoffs. Although the Rams were eventually eliminated in the divisional round by the Philadelphia Eagles, Stafford’s contributions to the team’s success, along with his Super Bowl win in 2021, likely influenced the Rams’ decision to prioritize keeping him.

The Rams’ ability to retain Stafford, a proven and experienced quarterback, despite facing significant financial challenges, demonstrates their commitment to staying competitive. The impact of this decision, as well as its effects on other teams’ quarterback situations, will continue to unfold as the upcoming season progresses. More details about the final agreement are eagerly awaited as they become available.

