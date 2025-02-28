NBA Rules Mean Serious Repercussions For Ejected Player Who Threw Basketball At Crowd

Anthony Edwards, a standout player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been handed a one-game suspension after being ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The ejection happened because Edwards received his 16th technical foul of the season, which automatically triggers a suspension according to NBA rules. This suspension will force him to miss the Timberwolves’ next game.

The incident unfolded during the third quarter when the Timberwolves were behind, with the score at 74-59. Edwards, who is one of the team’s top scorers with an average of 27.3 points per game, had already scored 18 points in 26 minutes of play. However, things took a turn when he got into an argument with the referees. Edwards was upset because he believed Lakers guard Gabe Vincent should have been called for a foul during a play where Edwards drove to the basket. The referees didn’t make the call, which frustrated Edwards and led to a heated exchange.

This disagreement resulted in Edwards receiving his second technical foul of the game. According to the referee’s report, the second technical was given because Edwards used inappropriate language directed at the official. After being ejected, Edwards reacted by throwing the basketball into the stands, which is considered another violation of NBA rules and will likely lead to additional fines.

Anthony Edwards was just ejected and tossed the ball into the crowd instead of back to the officials. pic.twitter.com/V3BF7yH5A0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 28, 2025

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch acknowledged that Edwards has had issues with emotional outbursts this season, but he also pointed out that referees sometimes miss calls. Finch agreed with Edwards, saying that Vincent’s play should have been called a foul. He suggested that if the correct call had been made initially, the situation might not have escalated to the point of Edwards’ ejection.

The NBA has clear rules about technical fouls: once a player reaches 16 technical fouls in a season, they are automatically suspended for one game. For every two additional technical fouls after that, the player faces another one-game suspension. Since this was Edwards’ 16th technical foul, the suspension was mandatory. On top of that, his decision to throw the ball into the stands will likely result in further financial penalties.

Despite Edwards being ejected, the Timberwolves managed to make a strong comeback in the game. After being down by a significant margin, they closed the gap to just three points in the fourth quarter. However, they ultimately lost the game with a final score of 111-102. Edwards’ suspension means he won’t be able to play in the team’s next game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. His absence will be a big blow to the Timberwolves, as he is their leading scorer and a key part of their offensive strategy.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges players face in balancing their passion for the game with the need to follow the rules. While Edwards’ frustration over the missed call is understandable, his reaction—both the verbal outburst and throwing the ball—crossed the line set by the NBA’s code of conduct. The suspension and expected fines are a clear message that even star players must maintain their composure and respect the authority of the referees. This situation highlights the importance of self-control and the consequences that can come from losing it during a game.

