Refs overturned a late Rashee Rice catch in the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills, and Brittany Mahomes went on Instagram to blast them

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to criticize the officiating crew after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 13-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. The controversy centered on a late fourth quarter play where wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to secure a catch that would have given the Chiefs a critical first down, as reported by BroBible.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us…not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t wanna hear s*** anymore from anyone.”

With the game tied 10-10 and under two minutes left, the Chiefs faced third-and-10 deep in their own territory when Patrick Mahomes hit Rice for 11 yards. Officials on the field ruled it a catch, but after a review, they determined the pass was incomplete because the ball moved when Rice hit the ground.

Andy Reid didn’t think it was clear and obvious

The decision ended the drive, and Kansas City was forced to punt. A later Chiefs punt was blocked in the closing seconds, and Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired, dropping the Chiefs to 8-3.

If that wasn’t a catch, NOTHING is. And I’m actually barracking for my Buffalo Bills!!! But these calls by refs are beyond ridiculous. This is why people are talking about games being rigged. @BuffaloBills @Chiefs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 27, 2026

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, whose team brought back Travis Kelce for a 14th season this year, disagreed with the call during his postgame press conference. “Normally, in those kinds of situations, it needs to be clear and obvious. And to me, that was not clear and obvious,” Reid said.

Rice also insisted that he made the catch. “Yes, I did,” he told reporters when asked whether he caught the ball, adding that none of the officials explained to him why the call was overturned. Mahomes said that from his angle, he thought Rice’s hand was under the ball, though he had not seen the replay.

Many fans on social media also criticized the overturn, suggesting that the decision had a major impact on the outcome of the game. Several former players questioned it as well, with Terrell Owens writing on X, “If that wasn’t a catch, NOTHING is,” and Robert Griffin III posting that Chiefs fans had “every reason to be upset.”

This was not the first time this season that Brittany has called out officials. She previously criticized a false start call on Jaylon Moore that wiped out a last-second Chiefs touchdown in a 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, per Yahoo Sports.

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