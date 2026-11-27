A couple bought a $50K house in rural Japan after only seeing it on a ‘patchy video call,’ then arrived to see it in person for the first time

Swedish couple Sia and Mikael Lilja bought a $50,000 home in rural Japan after seeing it only on a “patchy video call” with their real estate agent. They did not step inside the house until after the sale was finalized, and when they finally arrived, they found it in much better condition than they had expected.

The Liljas, originally from Malmö, Sweden, made their offer on the same day their agent toured the property in Shiga Prefecture. Sia, 37, and Mikael, 39, told People that despite only seeing the house through a “rather patchy video call,” they saw enough potential to move forward.

They had been searching for a property through Mokomoko, a platform previously known as AkiyaMart that connects buyers with homes in Japan. They had set up email alerts for listings that matched their criteria, and this house quickly caught their eye when it appeared.

The house was in better shape than the listing showed

Four days after the listing went live, their agent visited the property on their behalf, giving the couple their first look beyond the listing photos. The rural setting, its proximity to Kyoto and Osaka, the surrounding rice fields and forests, and the amount of land included in the sale had already made a strong impression.

“It was definitely a risk, as buying a property without ever seeing it in person is a big decision,” the couple said. After about eight weeks of paperwork and arrangements, they officially became homeowners of a property they still had not visited.

A SWEDISH COUPLE BOUGHT A $50,000 HOUSE IN JAPAN WITHOUT EVER SEEING IT IN PERSON. WHAT THEY FOUND WHEN THEY FINALLY ARRIVED WAS A PLEASANT SURPRISE.



Sia, 37, and Mikael Lilja, 39, were searching for a home in rural Japan when they came across a property in Shiga Prefecture.… pic.twitter.com/ZF7lWSg7zT — Ndubuisi | Real-Life Stories (@NdubuisiStories) November 27, 2026

When they finally arrived in Japan, they said they found the property well preserved. “The house was actually in much better condition than the listing had led us to believe,” they said. “Many of the original features were still intact, and we could immediately see the potential it had.” A professional inspection they arranged after the purchase also came back positive.

The house cost about $50,000, but the couple’s other expenses, including the inspection, insurance, and internet setup, brought their total initial outlay to around $64,000. They paid for it with the proceeds from selling their previous home in Sweden, and they have been sharing their new life on TikTok, where an American raised in Japan recently shared his own experiences with the language.

The Liljas spent six years designing and building their Swedish home, and they plan to approach this renovation differently. They want to keep much of the house’s existing character, including its traditional shoji screens, tatami rooms, and natural wood features, while adding elements of Scandinavian design and practical upgrades such as better insulation.

They intend to do as much of the work themselves as possible and bring in licensed professionals only for specialized jobs like electrical and plumbing work. Because many of the needed updates are cosmetic, they said they feel no pressure to finish everything right away, and after two months in the house, they have already started reconsidering some of their original plans.

“We can work on smaller projects one at a time, get to know the house and see how we actually use the different rooms before making any major changes,” they said.

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