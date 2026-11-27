A man says his quiet co-worker quit by emailing the office a year of fridge photos, and one slide said ‘The fish was always Greg’

A quiet office employee resigned by emailing the entire staff a slide deck documenting a year of food left to rot in the workplace refrigerator. A co-worker shared the story on Reddit, saying the presentation included a pie chart of the main offenders and called out a team lead with the caption “The fish was always Greg,” as reported by Daily Dot.

The Redditor said the employee had worked at the company for four years and kept a low profile. He typically kept to himself, worked at his desk, and left promptly at the end of the day, which made his final act on a Friday afternoon particularly unexpected.

According to the post, he sent an email to the entire office floor with the subject line “A Few Final Notes” and included a link to his presentation. The deck showed photos taken over a year of items left to spoil in the communal fridge, including a container of yogurt that sat on the same shelf for months while becoming visibly more swollen.

HR was more worried about the email than the fridge

The departing employee also included a pie chart identifying which staff members were most often responsible for items thrown out during monthly cleanings. One slide singled out the team lead, Greg, and since Greg was among the recipients, he saw the accusation firsthand.

The Redditor said the presentation ended with Greg’s personal email address and a final note that it had been a pleasure working with most of the staff. According to the post, management did not address the fridge complaints, and the following Monday, human resources sent a company-wide email reminding staff about professional communication.

The Redditor added that Greg was still microwaving fish at the office and showed no signs of changing his behavior. Other Redditors responded with their own tales of dramatic departures, the kind of exit that also played out in a Sunday night resignation email.

“Funny how the email from HR addresses the communication and not the obvious problem of the fridge and the behavior that keeps it in such a state of disarray,” one commenter wrote.

Another person recalled a former colleague who allegedly threw an iced coffee at an HR worker’s face while quitting over a write-up. They said the HR worker calmly wiped some whipped cream off her face and told the employee that it hurt them more than her, since they were the one now out of a job.

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