A man set a nightly 11pm alarm for Whataburger breakfast for six months, then a drive-thru worker told him ‘I thought you’d be bigger’

A Whataburger employee made an unexpected comment to one of his most dedicated regular customers, James Clark, after recognizing his nightly breakfast order. The interaction has Clark rethinking his late-night fast-food routine.

As first highlighted by BroBible, Clark shared the experience in a TikTok video that has drawn over 1 million views. He admitted that getting breakfast sandwiches from Whataburger at 11 PM, when breakfast starts, had become a ritual for him.

Clark has an alarm set on his phone every night so he does not miss the 11 PM breakfast start. He has kept the alarm going for the past six months, visiting Whataburger a few times a week.

Clark’s consistency had the kitchen starting breakfast early

On his latest visit, Clark pulled up to the drive-thru at 10:58 PM, hoping to get his order a couple of minutes early. As he started to order, the employee asked, “This is for James?”

Clark confirmed, initially baffled that the worker knew his name and order. He then realized he goes to this Whataburger far too often.

When Clark pulled up to the window, the worker was visibly surprised by his appearance. Clark recalls the employee saying, “Oh, I don’t mean this in a mean way, but I thought you’d be bigger.”

Clark said he felt offended by the comment and confronted the worker about knowing his name and order. The employee told him, “You just order here, like a lot man. We started making breakfast at like 10:50 ’cause you order on the dot at 11. Like most nights.”

Clark asked for a compliment after the revelation, and the worker told him he had good dedication. The interaction served as a reality check for Clark, who said he needs to take a break after causing an establishment to start making breakfast before its scheduled time.

The comments section of Clark’s video quickly filled up with similar stories. One person shared that their dad stopped going to a Starbucks after learning staff called him “the muffin man” over his regular blueberry muffin orders.

Another commenter said a Chick-fil-A worker greeted them with “It’s you again,” which made them avoid that location for at least a month. In a separate TikTok earlier this month, a woman said she paid for the order of a car cutting the drive-thru line.

Not everyone thought Clark should abandon his routine, as many commenters encouraged him to keep going. Some pointed out that the staff had started cooking early just for him, while others joked the workers would think he had died if he stopped showing up. One person said they longed to be a regular anywhere.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Whataburger employee’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Clark’s TikTok video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy