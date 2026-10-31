A Texas mother says a judge took her kids while she was in the ER, then labeled her a ‘vexatious litigant’ after she filed on her son’s behalf

Tara Greathouse (ttmgreat82) is taking a stand against what she describes as a highly corrupt Texas family court system, documenting her experiences online after a series of legal setbacks. On an Instagram account she uses to record her experiences and observations in court, she recently summarized events in a video, claiming that Judge Sandra Peake stripped her of her possession rights during a January 2026 hearing while she was in the emergency room.

Greathouse alleged that the court relied on fabricated allegations of drug abuse and fraud convictions to justify the decision, claiming she wasn’t there to dispute them. “That was the worst day of my life, but I kept fighting,” Greathouse said, adding that she kept trying to file for a new trial.

In May 2026, Greathouse said she received emails from her son expressing fear and asking the court to intervene, so she filed an emergency modification to address his concerns. She alleges the court responded by designating her a “vexatious litigant” on July 15 and signed an order two days later without anyone present.

What a vexatious litigant label means

Cornell Law School defines vexatious litigation as a legal proceeding started with malice and without good cause, intended to bother or embarrass a defendant. A plaintiff in such cases often knows or should know that no legal basis for the lawsuit exists.

Greathouse said her viewers helped her raise funds for an attorney after the designation, since she had been representing herself for some time. She claimed the judge then dismissed the modification petition without notice or a hearing, which she characterized as the judge effectively moving to dismiss it herself.

When her attorney attempted to file a new petition, Greathouse alleges the judge treated him like a pro se litigant, requiring him to obtain clearance from an administrative judge. Her attorney has since filed an objection, arguing that the court is trying to hold a licensed Texas attorney to restrictions meant for a vexatious litigant.

On Medium, Nik Richie, the founder of Dirty Army Foundation, wrote that Greathouse has been in a custody dispute for a decade. Richie acknowledged that her specific claims remain unverified but argued that her decision to speak out offers a look into how family courts operate. Custody battles have played out publicly online before, like the TikTok mom who said her co-parent served her adoption paperwork so his new wife could adopt her child.

Her viewers responded with frustration on her behalf, with many asking why her story had not received more media coverage. Others were encouraged that Greathouse now had a lawyer, seeing it as a chance for her case to move forward.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Judge Peake’s or the court’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Greathouse’s Instagram post.

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