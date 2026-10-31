Nelly says Taylor Swift warned him she was on a budget, then sent a private jet and paid him $50,000 in a McDonald’s bag for three minutes on stage

Nelly says Taylor Swift once paid him $50,000 in a McDonald’s bag for a three-minute performance. The rapper opened up about the experience during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining that the unusual packaging was his own idea.

The whole thing started with an unexpected phone call. Nelly said Swift called him “just out of the blue” and explained that she and her friends had made a routine to “Hot in Herre.” She then asked him for “a really big favor,” which was to come down to Houston and perform the song at her two shows there.

Swift told him she was working with a budget. The offer still included a private jet to get him from St. Louis, a hotel room, and $50,000. Nelly agreed to the gig, but he decided to have a little fun with the payment and jokingly asked if she could put the cash inside a McDonald’s bag.

Swift’s team took the McDonald’s request literally

Her team actually followed through. After he finished his three-minute set, someone from her camp handed him a McDonald’s bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash. Nelly said he would have done the show for free, but he was not going to turn down that kind of payday for such a short time on stage.

Nelly’s story comes as Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden remains in the headlines. Citing the Daily Mail, IBTimes reported that decorations from the reported $30 million event were burned afterward, with Swift’s team allegedly directing workers to make sure none of the bespoke pieces could be taken or resold. The items were allegedly moved from New York to Pennsylvania before being destroyed, and neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports.

The claims add to the attention on the couple’s married life, which has also included unconfirmed reports of Swift and Kelce’s growing distance. Nelly and his wife, Ashanti, were among the roughly 1,000 guests at the wedding, per Complex. Ashanti later said it “looked so beautiful inside, like it was a real garden,” adding, “it was so magical.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy