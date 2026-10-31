Nicki Minaj flew on Air Force One to a midterm rally, and now Trump says her becoming White House press secretary is ‘a good idea’

President Donald Trump says the idea of Nicki Minaj serving as the next White House press secretary is worth considering. During an interview on The Benny Show with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Trump addressed the possibility of the rapper leading press briefings, saying, “That’s a good idea. I think I’ll have to think about that.”

As reported by TMZ, the suggestion gained momentum after Minaj joined the president on Air Force One for a trip to a midterm rally in Port Huron, Michigan. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung then shared a video of the moment on X, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

The post quickly caught the attention of many people online, including Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, who asked, “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??” During the interview, Trump also suggested that Johnson himself would be a good choice for the job.

It is unclear how serious the press secretary talk really is

The president did not offer any formal confirmation or job offer, and it remains unclear how serious he is about the potential staffing change. There has been no public announcement that the White House has started any formal vetting or selection process for Minaj, and the White House has not issued any statements about a change in the press office.

The interest in the position comes amid recent turnover within the White House communications team. Karoline Leavitt stepped down from the role on Aug. 27 and was followed by Katie Zacharia, whose tenure was short. Zacharia reportedly departed on Oct. 16 after facing criticism over her performance and credentials.

Because the position has been in flux, any mention of a potential replacement tends to draw immediate attention. Trump had remarked that he was in no rush to fill the seat, but the online chatter about Minaj has continued.

The press secretary talk follows Trump’s rally compliment to Nicki Minaj at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center in Port Huron. Minaj took the stage at the event to share her support for the president and the Republican platform ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

She told the crowd that the president had changed the energy of the country and expressed optimism about the future. She also said she would support him if he were to run for office again, though the 22nd Amendment bars a president from being elected more than twice.

During the rally, Trump complimented her appearance, saying he had seen “one hell of a beautiful a–” before naming Minaj. He also called her a special person who understood his political message.

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