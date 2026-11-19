A woman bought a brand new bottle of Goldschläger, then flipped it over and saw how many gold flakes were actually inside

A woman said in a TikTok video that she flipped over a brand-new bottle of Goldschläger and found only a handful of gold flakes floating in the cinnamon schnapps, as reported by BroBible. “Where did the gold in the Goldschläger go?” she asked at the start of the clip.

After turning the bottle upside down, she pointed out how few flakes were left. “There’s four pieces in there. I literally just bought this brand new bottle,” she said.

She claimed the missing gold has taken the fun out of the drink and suggested it might explain why younger people aren’t drinking it as much. “What in the…is this? This is why the kids aren’t drinking. It’s not fun anymore. Where’s the gold,” she said.

Four flakes is not much gold for a whole bottle

Viewers in the comments had their own takes on the bottle. One person called it “the truest recession indicator,” while another simply wrote “Shrinkflation,” the same word shoppers used over a nearly empty Caesar salad box.

Goldschläger’s popularity peaked in the 1990s because of its floating gold flakes, according to Wine Enthusiast. Bartender Bo Wayne, who got his first bartending job in New York City in 1993, told the outlet that the city was “the city of Goldschläger” at the time.

The long-necked, clear glass bottle was designed to show off the gold, and many drinkers thought ordering shots of it was fancy. Demand for the drink eventually faded as other spirits and cocktail trends caught on. Diageo, which owned the brand at the time, didn’t respond to Wine Enthusiast’s request for comment about the decline.

Diageo later sold Goldschläger to Sazerac, which owns more than 450 spirits brands. The 19-brand, $550 million deal also included Seagram’s VO, Myers’s Rum, Yukon Jack, and Popov vodka, according to The Spirits Business. Asked why Sazerac bought the brand, Sazerac brand director Julia Watson told Wine Enthusiast, “For the gold, of course.”

The flakes are genuine 24-karat gold leaf, though the amount in each bottle is small. A New York-based gold refinery extracted about 0.01 grams of gold from a bottle in 2010, worth roughly $0.62, per Vinepair. One post on Reddit once claimed that each 750ml bottle held $4.28 worth of gold, though commenters in the thread pushed back on that figure.

Wooden Cork states that a 750ml bottle holds about 13 mg of gold. It’s not clear whether the amount of gold in each bottle has actually changed.

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