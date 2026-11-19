A woman appeared to deliver a package, check the label, and then run from a porch in a TikTok video that has drawn attention to ongoing concerns about package theft. Brianna Dixon posted the Ring doorbell footage, with on-screen text that read, “there goes my boyfriends $100 lululemon sweatpants i got him for christmas.” The caption stated, “her reading ‘lululemon’ and running away. i’m so tired bro.”

In the clip, the woman with long dark hair, wearing a black jacket and black pants, walked up a stone path carrying a white plastic bag. She stopped on the porch and looked down at the bag, appearing to read the label, before turning around and walking back down the path.

She paused, looked at the bag again, and continued away. She stopped once more, turned back, returned to the porch, and placed the bag on the floor. She then stood up and ran across the lawn toward the street, leaving the bag behind.

Survey finds many packages remain at risk during holiday deliveries

Package theft continues to affect many households, according to a CNET survey of US adults. The findings indicated that 28 percent of respondents have had a package taken, caught an attempted theft, or know someone who has within the past year. Apparel and accessories were the most commonly reported stolen items at 40 percent.

11 percent reportedly said they have had a package stolen within the past year, while 20 percent do not use security devices because of costs. Among those who reported theft in the past year, 46 percent lost tech products or accessories.

CNET’s senior home security editor Tyler Lacoma said, “Thieves generally look for crimes of opportunity, and few things are easier than a package left on a doorstep, especially if nobody is home.” Doorbell cameras have also captured other surprising delivery moments, like when an Amazon driver walking away with a dog was caught on Ring footage.

Viewers of Dixon’s video responded with a mix of surprise and practical suggestions. One commenter wrote, “Driving a Tesla? This isn’t a money problem it’s a culture problem,” while another stated, “DRIVING A TESLA AND STEALING PACKAGES?????”

Some focused on what the homeowner could do next. One wrote, “Just send it to Lululemon.. they will have them reshipped,” and another said, “Girl you better of sent this to corporate cause oh hell no.”

Others questioned the decision itself. One commenter stated, “She really risking her job for 1 package,” and another wrote, “Why are people always so ready to risk it all for so little.” A further comment noted, “Cameras are just about everywhere now. How do people think they gonna get away with this.” One added, “My lulu stuff comes all ripped up like someone tries it on.”

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