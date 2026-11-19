A passenger waiting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said American Airlines told him his flight to Dallas would not depart, so he rebooked and settled in, only to hear a last-call announcement for the same flight as it began boarding.

Deric Cahill said in his TikTok video that he arrived at 6 a.m. and the flight was immediately delayed. He stated that a gate agent later announced over the intercom, “The flight crew was supposed to get here last night. They’re not here. This plane is probably not going to take off.”

Cahill explained that he lined up and rebooked, then bought a coffee and sat down to watch a Russell Brand documentary through his AirPods, saying he had “grown to tolerate mediocre” service from big brands.

While watching, Cahill claimed he heard, “Hey, last call for flight 737 to Dallas.” He said he turned around and saw Group 8 boarding for his original flight. “Do my f–king ears deceive me?” he asked in the video.

In this video, Cahill added that he received no announcements or notifications after being told the flight was canceled and after seeing a long line of people rebooking. Cahill stated that he opened the American Airlines chat, where an agent thanked him for being Platinum before telling him, “there’s nothing we can do.”

According to DelayGuard data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, American flights arrived 15 or more minutes late 25.0 percent of the time from January 2023 to December 2025, ranking sixth of eight mainline carriers.

Cancellation rates were reportedly 1.68 percent in 2024 to 2025, compared with 1.41 percent overall. Rates varied by airport, with Dallas-Fort Worth higher than Los Angeles, and peaked in July. Confusing crew and cockpit communication has caused trouble on other flights too, like when passengers were kicked off after a pilot’s admission.

Simple Flying reported that American is piloting a change at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to estimate boarding times from inbound aircraft arrivals rather than relying mainly on scheduled departure times. The outlet also cited Cirium’s 2025 report ranking American sixth among North American carriers for on-time arrivals and noted earlier app and website updates that added delay-cause details and notifications.

Viewers who saw Cahill’s video shared similar frustrations with airline experiences. One commenter wrote that flying “used to be so nice, now it’s just a glorified bus ride in the sky.” Another suggested, “I’ve come to tolerate mediocre should be the slogan for the United States at this point,” echoing Cahill’s own wording.

A third called the clip “a legit crashout!!” while one viewer stated, “I. Hate. Flying. Also AA sucks.” Another offered advice drawn from the situation: “always keep your seat until the flight is actually canceled and then have them put you on a second flight.”

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