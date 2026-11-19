Trump was asked about Americans stocking up on food after outages hit Microsoft, Apple, United and major banks, and said ‘tell them to relax’

President Trump told Americans who are stockpiling canned food and water because of a recent wave of major outages to relax, saying the disruptions were all individual events. “Tell them to relax, everything’s good,” he said during an interview with Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich in Shenzhen, China, as reported by The Hill.

The outages have hit Microsoft, Apple, and United Airlines, and customers have also had trouble getting into their accounts at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. Government systems have had problems as well, with the FAA and the National Security Agency both affected by downed systems.

Last week, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for flights, the third time that has happened in the last 25 years. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cause was likely a router being updated from copper wiring to fiber optics at a radio post in Arkansas. Trump said Duffy is “doing fantastic.”

The White House says these are separate problems

Trump said the outages happened after “putting in new equipment,” and the outages at Apple and the FAA have been linked to upgrades to their systems. He stressed the need for funding to refurbish the FAA’s digital infrastructure and said none of that money should be spent until the entire system can be addressed. “You don’t want to do piecemeal,” he said.

He said piecemeal fixes were what had been done before. “I build very well. I made a lot of money building things, always, and I know how to do this stuff,” Trump said. He also said he believes the country will eventually have the best air traffic control system in the world.

Administration officials have dismissed the idea that cyberattacks or rogue AI are responsible. However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that super intelligence, the administration’s preferred term for artificial intelligence, could have been behind the outages.

Trump also claimed that if the incidents had happened under former President Biden, whose administration he called “grossly incompetent and corrupt,” nobody would have mentioned it. “I’ll let you know if there’s a problem,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance made similar comments earlier this week. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked him whether people should stock up on food and water, noting that some European countries had asked their citizens to do so. Vance, who has also blamed aging FAA technology for the ground stop, said friends had asked him whether they should build bunkers or store supplies. “My answer to that is no. We don’t see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything,” Vance said.

When reporters asked Trump about the outages a day before the interview, he told them “it’s fine.” In the Fox News interview, he again described the disruptions as individual events.

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