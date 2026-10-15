A woman at a drive-thru window said in a TikTok video that the car behind her had cut the entire line. She then paid for that order as well as her own and took both, according to the clip posted by @ottoquotes.

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The video has gained more than a million views and more than a thousand comments. The caption reads, “Woman behind me cut the whole line… Mary Reiley via ViralHog.”

In the footage, the woman appears with blonde hair pulled into a bun with a clip, wearing a white sweater, and a fluffy light-brown dog sits on her lap while another dog’s head is visible near the sunroof. She leans toward the window and speaks to an off-screen employee.

Woman describes paying for both orders at the window

She asked the employee, “Um, just out of curiosity, do you know what the car behind me ordered? She cut everybody in line.” The employee responded, “She did?” and the woman confirmed it.

She then asked if she paid for the other order, would they give it to her up there. The employee said she thought they would, and the woman stated, “I kind of want to do that.” She explained the line was “all the way wrapped around here,” and the employee suggested she could just say that they were both her orders.

The woman agreed and told the employee, “Just tell her I paid for it.” She received her own order and asked for extra spread instead of ketchup when the employee offered it. She then said, “Um, I also paid for the one behind me, so I would like that because she cut the entire line.” The employee asked, “You, you want that one too?” and the woman confirmed, “Because she cut the whole line.” The employee handed her the second order.

The woman thanked the employee and stated, “Hopefully that teaches her not to cut the long line.” She pulled away from the window, looked back, and said, “Oh, she’s telling her right now.” She then told the camera, “Oh my God, I actually feel so good about myself,” before thanking everyone and wishing them a great night.

Viewers shared mixed thoughts on what could happen after the woman took both orders. Some focused on the practical impact for the line and the restaurant. One commenter predicted the staff would still prepare the original order, writing, “They still gonna make it for her – everyone just has to wait longer.” Accusations of line-cutting tend to spark heated reactions everywhere, like the case of travelers accused of cutting airport lines.

Another expressed doubt about the outcome and questioned the restaurant’s decision to hand over the second order. They wrote, “I feel like they will just make her order again and everyone will have to wait. And while I like this in theory, the restaurant shouldn’t have let her take over the other car’s order.”

A different commenter asked for insight from people with drive-thru experience, writing, “Can somebody that works the drive thru tell me what happens next? Like did this just turn into the person at the pick up windows problem or?”

In replies, others described the likely next steps, writing, “What happens is the person whose order she took now has to order again at the window (making everyone wait longer) and they’ll probably have her pull around to a parking spot while they remake it. (Which could also push other people’s orders back or make theirs sit there getting cold).”

One more commenter summed up the lasting reaction, writing, “they’ll be talking about that for WEEKS.”

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