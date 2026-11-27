A woman says she threw up on a first date, and when the man asked her out again, she told him ‘there’s something drastically wrong with you’

A TikToker named Stephanie Lynn said she threw up multiple times on a first date with a man she met on a dating app, and when he asked her out again anyway, she told him there was “something drastically wrong with you.” She shared the story in a TikTok video, saying the man stayed kind and patient throughout the messy night, as reported by Daily Dot.

Lynn said the pair decided to get drinks for their first meeting. She said she doesn’t drink much and described herself as a “lightweight drinker,” adding that a few drinks at their first stop left her pretty tipsy.

The turning point came when they moved on to a bar called Johnny’s Highway, where she said she had “the strongest drink of my life.” Her date switched to beer, but Lynn said she finished her drink and ordered another.

He didn’t even flinch

Lynn said she threw up out of his car window on the way to his place and kept vomiting after they arrived at his house. Throughout it all, she said, the man reassured her that she was okay and held her hair back while she was sick.

She said she woke up around 3:30 AM and remembered she needed to get home to let her dog out. She found the man sleeping on the couch and asked if he could drive her home, and she said he got up, put on his jacket, and took her without hesitation.

When they pulled up to her place, Lynn realized she had left her keys in his car, so they had to go back and get them. She said he remained considerate and told her it was no problem at all.

The two met again later that same day, and Lynn said he asked if she wanted to go out again on Friday. “You do realize that you wanting to see me again means that there’s something drastically wrong with you,” she said she told him.

According to Lynn, he just started laughing. When she asked why, she said he replied, “I think I just saw some of your puke on my car door.”

Many viewers called him “such a keeper,” in a week when a bee sting cut another TikToker’s first date short. “Everyone is saying it, but he was an absolute gentleman. Even if it doesn’t work out, I’m glad you were with someone safe when that happened,” one commenter wrote.

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