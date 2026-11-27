A woman says her first date killed a bee and pulled its stinger out of her, then she told him ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea we’re going out’

A TikToker named Victoria said her first date ended abruptly after a bee stung her in the man’s car. He killed the bee and pulled the stinger out, then asked what she had been about to say. She said she told him, “I don’t think it’s a good idea we’re going out,” as reported by Daily Dot.

Victoria said in a TikTok that the date had started off on a really good note. It was the first time the two were meeting in person. She said he was a gentleman who opened the car door for her, which she appreciated. She said she felt good vibes at first and thought it might actually go somewhere.

Once she settled into the car, Victoria said she noticed how spotless the interior was. She said she was about to make a snarky remark. She planned to ask whether his car was always that clean or whether he had gone the extra mile to tidy it up just to impress her.

Before she could get the words out, a bee stung her. Her date killed the bee and removed its stinger. He then turned to Victoria and asked what she had been about to say. Instead of making her original comment or thanking him, she told him she didn’t think going out was a good idea.

Victoria appeared to treat the sting as a bad omen. Commenters split over what it meant, much like viewers debated another TikToker’s birthday first date ghosting. “The bee was a sign,” one person wrote. Another saw it differently, writing, “I was thinking it was the universe being like, ‘Shut up, girl, this one is good!’”

The video ended there, without showing what happened next. It’s unclear whether she went straight home or whether the two continued the date.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends getting a bee stinger out quickly, because the longer it stays in the skin, the more venom it releases. Dermatologists suggest scraping it out with a fingernail or a piece of gauze. They warn against tweezers, because squeezing the stinger can release more venom. Afterward, they recommend washing the sting with soap and water and applying a cold pack to reduce swelling. Their list of signs of a severe allergic reaction includes swelling that spreads to the face or neck, difficulty breathing, and hives.

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