A woman spent her birthday on a first date with a man she’d talked to for months, and the next day she checked his location and it was gone

A TikTok creator says she was ghosted after a first date on her birthday with a man she had talked to for months. Chelsea Belle, who posts as @chelseabellee, shared the story in a video that has drawn more than 100,000 views.

As reported by The Daily Dot, Chelsea said she and the man had been texting endlessly, with their phone calls lasting more than four hours every day. She was planning to move to Chicago, where he lived, and the two decided their first in-person meeting would be on her birthday.

Chelsea said the man shared his location with her before they met and made her heartfelt, handmade gifts. She described their birthday date as incredible, but when she checked his location the next day, it was no longer available.

His eventual explanation didn’t settle things for viewers

Chelsea said she was disappointed about being ghosted and showed the gifts, which she said she would eventually throw out. She later revealed that the two did talk afterward, and the man told her he wasn’t interested in a long-distance relationship and liked other people, which was why he had disappeared.

The video drew a wave of comments, with some viewers questioning whether Chelsea had left out key details. One user wrote, “I feel like you’re leaving out the details that y’all had s** and that’s where the energy changed.”

Another commenter seemed confused by Chelsea’s reaction, writing, “I am confused. He was honest and decided not to continue with the relationship. What’s wrong with that?” Others were baffled by the man’s actions, wondering why he would put in so much effort if he wasn’t interested.

One user pointed out that the two weren’t even going to be long distance since Chelsea was moving to Chicago, adding, “Ugh Im so sorry. I dont get it either.” Abrupt endings to first dates have drawn plenty of reactions on TikTok, including a man who left his date at a bar.

Some viewers speculated that the man might have been married, which they thought could explain the sudden disappearance. One user asked, “what guy has the supplies to make a card like that? he married,” while another simply commented, “Wife found out.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Chelsea’s TikTok video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy