A senior official overseeing the U.S. Forest Service privately admitted that the Trump administration’s push to reshape national wildfire response will likely lead to decisions that could cost lives. Michael Boren, the undersecretary of agriculture for national resources and development, shared these concerns during a private session on November 4 at the Red Sky Summit in San Francisco.

According to a transcript of the remarks obtained by The Washington Post, Boren noted, “We’re going to have to make decisions, some of which will be wrong. And some of those wrong decisions will lead to catastrophe.” He also said, “That’ll lead to big costs, big disruption in people’s lives and deaths. And we’re going to have to recover from those and not let that debilitate us.” The outlet noted that Boren told the 100 attendees about the challenges of unifying the “poor setup” of agencies.

Boren revealed that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump want this task completed under an aggressive timeline, which the Post noted was previously unknown. “We have limited information, severely limited time, because the Secretary wants us to be done with this in five months,” Boren said. “And President Trump wants it done quicker than that.” Attendees who spoke to the Post confidentially noted that Boren’s comments are a rare acknowledgement of the costs of the restructuring.

This restructuring effort has already faced significant friction

In October, Summit Daily reported that U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria ordered the Department of Agriculture to pause its reorganization plans after unions representing federal employees filed a lawsuit. In the order, Chhabria ruled that the USDA failed to demonstrate that the risks of this transition are outweighed by any potential benefits.

Exclusive: The senior official overseeing the U.S. Forest Service privately acknowledged this month that the Trump administration’s urgent push to rapidly reshape how the nation responds to wildfires will lead to some wrong decisions that could cost lives.https://t.co/xrYavVuNLv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2026

A driving part of the concern was the administration’s plans to relocate the Forest Service headquarters to Salt Lake City and consolidate 57 of its 77 research facilities. During an interview on WOSU Public Media’s All Sides, Jory Heckman of the Federal News Network explained that similar past reorganizations led to massive attrition, with many senior employees choosing to quit rather than relocate their families.

The Washington Post noted that 2026 has been a particularly deadly wildfire season. It cost the lives of 21 people and also caused severe pollution across the continent. A key concern in wildfire management is that federal firefighters have also been facing a reorganization following the administration’s establishment of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service (WFS) in January. The agency is meant to streamline wildfire response and remove the firefighters from land management oversight.

There are two hurdles, though. Elements for the WFS reportedly await congressional approval. Additionally, the department was already short-staffed after the Department of Government Efficiency’s campaign to reduce the federal workforce.

At the summit, the Post noted that Boren was joined by the WFS director Brian Fennessy, who explained that the restructuring will give fire leaders authority over major decisions, as “we are the subject matter experts.” He said that land managers would only step in to describe risks from a resource perspective. They also talked about the Trump administration’s “full suppression” policy, which Boren said was about attacking fires and intentionally setting some based on the conditions.

The Washington Post reported that many attendees were concerned with what one attendee characterized as Boren’s “casual acceptance that firefighter deaths are a necessary price of engaging with wildland fire. Boren, however, repeated that it is about maximizing safety for firefighters and civilians, and giving firefighters “control.”

In a statement to the Post, Boren said that any loss of life to a wildfire is “one too many.” He said, “My remarks at the Red Sky Summit were about our responsibility to learn from loss and continually improve our nation’s wildfire prevention and response efforts”

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