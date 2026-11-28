The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed to Saturday due to a severe storm that brought damaging winds and flooding to New York City. However, Arizona Republican Senator Jake Hoffman shared Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s announcement of the delay on X, claiming the latter’s intention was much more sinister.

In his post, Hoffman alleged, “Turned out to be a total lie, just like we all knew it was. This is what happens when you elect an anti-American Islamist-Socialist — they intentionally destroy 102 years of American tradition.” In the shared video, posted to Mamdani’s official account, the mayor told New Yorkers that delaying the parade was a decision made by his office, Macy’s, and the NYPD, “Out of an abundance of caution,” as they expect “gusts of up to 65mph, coastal flooding, and heavy rain.”

He explained that the priority was safety, asking city residents to plan their travel and refrain from being outdoors because “This wind is strong enough to knock down tree limbs and power lines.” He asked those who lived in basements to prepare for floods and everyone to “look out for one another.” He wrote, “We know how much this holiday means to New Yorkers, but the most important thing is getting everyone through this storm safely, and back with the people they love.”

The storm lived up to the warnings

According to FOX 5, the rain and winds knocked out power to more than 250,000 customers across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service, the Central Park station recorded its highest-ever rainfall on Thanksgiving since 1870. Mamdani also told the outlet that city emergency workers had to rescue two people from their vehicles due to flooding, which, according to FOX Weather, officially recorded 3.75 feet of flooding in New Jersey.

Turned out to be a total lie, just like we all knew it was.



This is what happens when you elect an anti-American Islamist-Socialist — they intentionally destroy 102 years of American tradition. https://t.co/9R5dcQi0WT — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) November 26, 2026

Just as he has faced backlash in the past for engaging with the city, ABC 7 reported that the decision to delay the parade resulted in some vitriol. However, Mamdani told reporters that he believes safety is always the right decision when dealing with such dangerous conditions.

Per the outlet, Macy’s Executive Producer Will Coss shared that the organization was “heartbroken” by the disruption but prioritized public safety. Coss confirmed that the balloons were deflated on Wednesday night and reinflated out of public view. He noted that the normally “weeks-long process… is going to get condensed to about 24 hours.”

LASHING WINDS IN THE BIG APPLE: The intense wind gusts lash at people walking on the sidewalks of New York City today, as a holiday storm sweeps through the Northeast with nasty conditions. pic.twitter.com/hCoxNSWuKD — FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 26, 2026

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted that while there were no credible threats against the event, the department would deploy over 1,000 officers on Saturday to manage the rescheduled festivities. She noted, “By moving the parade to Saturday when weather conditions are much more favorable, we can give New Yorkers the celebration that they’ve been looking forward to without compromising on safety.”

The decision to postpone follows safety protocols that have governed the parade for decades. Per Newsweek, these rules were established following the 1997 parade, when high winds pushed a balloon into a lamppost and injured spectators. A municipal task force created by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced wind thresholds, which dictate that balloons cannot be used if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph.

Mamdani urges New Yorkers to stay inside as Thanksgiving storm brings flooding, 35 mph winds https://t.co/rPS5Bjyw45 pic.twitter.com/E729Njjpae — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2026

While these regulations focus on safety, they do not explicitly mandate a full parade postponement. This year reportedly marks the first time in the parade’s 100-year history that it has been moved to a different day due to weather, though it was canceled entirely from 1942 to 1944 during World War II. Saturday’s forecast appears much safer, with winds expected to remain well below the established limits.

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