Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving rant lashed out at opponents and called for Somali expulsion, so his niece asks Republicans, ‘is this ok with you, too?’

Mary L. Trump took to X early Friday morning to call out President Donald Trump after he shared a controversial Thanksgiving post on Truth Social. After reposting her uncle’s message, she addressed his followers and Republican leadership directly, asking, “Hey, Republicans–is there any line you’re willing to draw, or is this ok with you, too?”

The president’s post started simply enough, where he wrote, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!” However, it then covered a wide range of grievances, starting by wishing “those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%.”

Trump called it a record-setting error and demanded an investigation. According to The Hill, GDP estimates are routinely revised as more comprehensive data becomes available. The outlet noted that the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis report was simply the difference between actual rates and an estimate, and is due to release another estimate next month. The president then struck out at the “Radical Far Left,” claiming they were trying to bring in Sharia law and redistribute wealth and land.

He then pivoted to immigrants

First in the president’s sights was the Somali community in Minnesota. He claimed that only 2% of Somali residents are “actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance.” He called them “wonderful American ‘citizens,’” and wrote, “The others should be thrown out.” It’s a call that has been previously echoed by other GOP lawmakers.

Hey, Republicans–is there any line you're willing to draw, or is this ok with you, too? pic.twitter.com/zOWMYtKdrP — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 26, 2026

According to data from Minnesota Compass, as of 2024, 69.6% of working-age adults in Minnesota’s Somali population were employed. Some users in Mary Trump’s comments indicated the number might be higher now.

Then Trump pivoted to critics of his White House renovations. He wrote, “I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me.” He claimed it was because he took time to fix the broken aspects of the building, which he claimed hadn’t been “properly painted, or taken care of, for years.” He also called the building the “primary symbol of the Country.”

In a recent tour given to the press, The Guardian noted that Trump highlighted upgrades to the grounds of the building, including a new granite driveway, refurbished columns, and newly laid grass. He also talked at length about an ornate new helipad he said he needed. He told the reporters, “We get the best stuff; one thing I know how to do is build.”

After the midterms, however, News from the States reported that he officially took two rooms off the table for any major renovations through an executive order. The order designates the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monuments, and any new modifications will need Congressional approval. “We’ve had a lot of victories in this office,” Trump said. “So we’re making it a national monument, and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people.”

The president concluded his message by thanking the “murderers, drug dealers, and criminals” he claimed were illegally in the country to hurt “American Citizens in record numbers.” He wrote that they were mostly removed, noting, “We miss you dearly, but you will never be back.”

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