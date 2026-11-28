A man has trapped Denver Waymos with cones and pelted them with eggs at least 30 times, but prosecutors say it isn’t a crime

A bearded man with a brown ponytail has been targeting Waymo’s self-driving taxis in Denver, trapping the vehicles and pelting them with eggs. Police and company officials say this individual is linked to at least 30 separate egg attacks on the autonomous fleet since it began serving the city in September.

According to The New York Times, the police report states the suspect stopped his vehicle in front of the Waymo vans and S.U.V.s, and exited his car to place orange cones around them “to prevent the Waymo vehicle from moving.” Then the man flung eggs at the trapped taxis. In some instances, the man reportedly threw the eggs “while seated inside his vehicle.” The report further notes that he fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, a vehicle from a fleet available for lease to Lyft drivers.

Waymo investigators told the police that the cars had to be taken out of service for professional detailing after each attack. While the costs have reached approximately $2,000 so far, the eggings haven’t caused permanent damage. When the police took the case to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the lack of damage was a key reason why they said “no criminal charges” were appropriate, calling it a civil matter.

The legal path forward is still under investigation

Matt Jablow, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, told The Denver Post, “Because there was no damage, we don’t believe that a crime was committed.” Jablow later confirmed that his office is currently collecting evidence regarding potential damage to the vehicles and will coordinate with the city attorney’s office to find a way to stop this behavior.

A man has been on the hunt for Waymos in Denver, trapping the self-driving taxis and hurling cartons of eggs at them, the police and company officials said. There have been at least 30 episodes of the egg attacks, according to Waymo. https://t.co/sHun8CbILI — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 25, 2026

According to the outlet, this case was mentioned in a recent presentation to a City Council committee about other self-driving vehicles that will come to the city. It was presented by the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Denver police. The case reached the police after Waymo authorized its investigators to report seven of the incidents and pursue criminal charges.

One Waymo passenger, Jeff Hunley, experienced an attack firsthand while riding to the Union Station neighborhood, per the NYT. “I figured if anyone did this it’d be kids, not a grown man,” Hunley said. He recorded the incident on his phone and noted, “I was more shocked than scared. I felt safe inside the Waymo, and I don’t think he even noticed I was in there.”

EGGED WAYMO: A man who called a Waymo in Denver had no idea what was in store for him after getting in. A person threw a carton of eggs at the side of the vehicle, and the passenger caught the whole thing on camera. https://t.co/5mT7pDmNtq pic.twitter.com/430p9BcygJ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 8, 2026

Despite multiple hiccups, including an incident where a Waymo drove through a farmer’s market, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston noted that “Waymo has worked well in Denver.” Per the outlet, he characterized the service as popular, efficient, and affordable, calling it a “good egg.” Waymo currently operates over 100 vehicles across a large service area in Denver.

Talking to the Denver Post, Waymo spokesman Dan Mahoney emphasized that the company prioritizes the “trust and safety of the community,” noting, “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable, and we work with local law enforcement when incidents occur.” He added, “If an officer observes conduct they believe warrants enforcement action, we support them taking the steps they deem appropriate.” For now, the identity of the egg-throwing driver remains unknown.

This isn’t the first time autonomous vehicles have faced public hostility. The New York Times noted that in various American cities, people have reportedly thrown rocks at Waymo cars, tried to run them off the road, or even set them on fire.

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